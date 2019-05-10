A waterfront condominium project in Grove City is back on the county lineup after 12 years.
Project developer Michael Metcalf told the Sun, however, that he resubmitted the 2006 project for 58 luxury units just to keep his permits going. The application was filed with Charlotte County on April 16. Metcalf’s Lemon Bay Holdings LLC also requested a five-year permit extension from the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
“Right now, I don’t have any plans for it,” Metcalf told the Sun of the 6 acres. “I’m just trying to keep the permits alive.”
The Massachusetts Avenue project met with stiff resistance from local residents and environmentalists when it was first introduced. Charlotte County commissioners at the time rejected the request for a zone change and an increase in housing density after locals insisted that waterfront wetlands had been filled in. Lemon Bay’s representative at the time said any wetland filling was done by prior owners.
Eventually, however, commissioners in 2007 approved a zone change from mobile homes to multi-family housing, authorizing up to 43 units.
County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said he is not aware of any provision for keeping an application alive by resubmitting an old application. Lemon Bay Holdings will need to submit a site plan for development without the increase in density, he said.
Lemon Bay Conservancy President Jim Cooper said he is not happy to hear that the project is still alive.
“If it wasn’t a good idea 12 years ago, it’s even less of a good idea now, because we’ve already lost more mangroves to development and our wetlands to development,” he said.
Anything that adds pavement increases runoff of pollutants into the bay, Cooper said.
Audrey Shinske was president of the Grove City Civic Association when the project was proposed. Her concern is still how the narrow roads in the neighborhood could handle a high-density project.
“Our roads were built way back when they platted Grove City in plat book one on a napkin,” she said. “Two cars can barely pass. There really isn’t room to widen those.”
She said she respects the developer, Metcalf, and wants to see if he would rebuild the road that runs from Placida Road to the Lemon Bay.
Now that the developer has the zone change, the project does not need to go before any boards. Shinske said she wishes the county would inform the public of these plans.
“I have tried to get other information from the county. It’s like batting your head up against a brick wall,” she said.
Last year’s attack of red tide reminded the region of the economic value of water quality, Cooper said.
“Maintaining the best possible water quality we can should be a goal,” he said.
