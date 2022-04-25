Volunteers for the Lemon Conservancy recently took a team photo following an appreciation ceremony. The are, from left (kneeling) Bob Hildebrand, Malcolm Collingwood, John McCurley, Don Hamilton, Cheryl Tough, Hilary Dahms, Debbie Sita and Sue Wills (standing) Coke Wilson, Joe Gallagher, Marj Hamilton, Mike Weisensee, Leslie Brown, Bob Ihlenburg, Steve Bramlage, Tony Bramlage, Eva Furner, Sally Reno, Suzanne Bayley, Sondra Buchner, Jim Cooper, Pam Neer, Bill Prechel, Lucia Schatteleyn, Laurie Brenning, Maura Qualls, Carolyn Presley, Paul Townsend, Ellen Cooper, Bob Cooper, Bob Winter, Kevin Wills, Gayle Duch, Lary Stuhlmiller, Bill Dunson, Abbie Banks, Tom Duch, Don Rippeon, Margaret Dunson, Stuart James and Jane Collingwood.
Photo by Marj Hamilton
Maura Qualls celebrated 10 years as a volunteer for hte Lemon Bay Conservancy volunteer
CAPE HAZE — The Lemon Bay Conservancy gathered its cadre of volunteers for an appreciation dinner at the Cape Haze Community Center recently.
The party recognized LBC’s incredible group of volunteers for their efforts in maintaining and enhancing Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve, creating and distributing “oyster gardens” to help improve water quality in Lemon Bay, participating in sea grass studies, and many other projects.
Eva Furner, LBC board member, acknowledged the many, many hours of effort put in by the volunteers and the amazing continuing dedication that many volunteers show to LBC.
Six volunteers were recognized with five-year LBC volunteer lapel pins: Suzanne Bayley, Laurie Brenning, Buffy Crampton, Jayne Dean, Coke Wilson and Charlie Woodruff.
Its 15 volunteers were recognized for 10-plus years of service with customized acrylic plaques featuring a photo of a landing Great Blue Heron above the LBC logo and the award winner’s name. Receiving these awards were Abbie Banks, Bob Cooper, Jim Cooper, Hilary Dahms, Bill Dunson, Margaret Dunson, Gayle Duch, Tom Duch, Eva Furner, Bob Hildebrand, Pam Neer, Maura Qualls, Don Rippeon, Lucia Schatteleyn and Bob Winter.
