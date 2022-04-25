CAPE HAZE — The Lemon Bay Conservancy gathered its cadre of volunteers for an appreciation dinner at the Cape Haze Community Center recently.

The party recognized LBC’s incredible group of volunteers for their efforts in maintaining and enhancing Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve, creating and distributing “oyster gardens” to help improve water quality in Lemon Bay, participating in sea grass studies, and many other projects.

Eva Furner, LBC board member, acknowledged the many, many hours of effort put in by the volunteers and the amazing continuing dedication that many volunteers show to LBC.

Six volunteers were recognized with five-year LBC volunteer lapel pins: Suzanne Bayley, Laurie Brenning, Buffy Crampton, Jayne Dean, Coke Wilson and Charlie Woodruff.

Its 15 volunteers were recognized for 10-plus years of service with customized acrylic plaques featuring a photo of a landing Great Blue Heron above the LBC logo and the award winner’s name. Receiving these awards were Abbie Banks, Bob Cooper, Jim Cooper, Hilary Dahms, Bill Dunson, Margaret Dunson, Gayle Duch, Tom Duch, Eva Furner, Bob Hildebrand, Pam Neer, Maura Qualls, Don Rippeon, Lucia Schatteleyn and Bob Winter.

To more about Lemon Bay Conservancy, visit  LemonBayConservancy.org or call 941-830-8922.

