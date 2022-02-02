ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Fest is set.
The 20th annual “History with Zest” celebration takes place Feb. 5-12 at both Elsie Quirk Public Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., and Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, as well as other locations around Englewood. For more information on the programs, call the Englewood Charlotte Library at 941-681-3736 or Elsie Quirk Library at 941-861-1110.
Here is the lineup:
• Saturday, Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m. Author Todd Cameron will offer a reading and discussion of his book, “Snowblind” in the Golden Garden behind Elsie Quirk Library, weather permitting.
• Saturday, Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m. Professor of Anthropology Uzi Baram from New College of Florida will present “Archaeology of Freedom: The Heritage Found at Angola on the Manatee River” at Englewood Charlotte Library.
• Saturday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m. Matthew Sabatella and the Rambling String Band will present a live music and video presentation, "A Celebration of America’s Music" at the Elsie Quirk Library.
• Monday, Feb. 6, 1 p.m. Vermont’s Easy Street will present the story of Americdan Music with bluegrass, old-time, country, Cajun, and Zydeco songs played on the fiddle, mandolin and guitar at Elsie Quirk Library.
• Monday, Feb. 6, 4:30 p.m. Test your knowledge of Englewood at "Kahoot!, Lemon Bay Trivia" at Elsie Quirk Library.
• Monday, Feb. 6, 5 p.m. Author Patrick Smith examines what makes this area special in the film "Florida, A Sense of Place" at Elsie Quirk Library.
• Tuesday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. Local historian Don Bayley, editor of "Monty's Stories," leads a discussion of Englewood's Monty Birdsey and his stories at Englewood Charlotte Library.
• Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2 p.m. Local historian Don Bayley discusses Englewood history and the origins of smoked mullet at Elsie Quirk Library.
• Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. Charlotte County Historian Jennifer Zoebelein will talk about various aspects of Englewood lore and the history of cattle ranching at Englewood Charlotte Library.
• Wednesday, Feb. 9, 4:30 p.m. Test your knowledge of Englewood at "Kahoot!, Lemon Bay Trivia" at Elsie Quirk Library. (Different from the Feb. 7 edition.)
• Wednesday, Feb. 9, 5 p.m. The film “Cracker: The Last Cowboys of Florida” will be shown at Elsie Quirk Library.
• Thursday, Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m. Join a special storytime "When Life Gives You Lemons," at Elsie Quirk Library.
• Thursday, Feb. 10, 1 p.m. Learn how to track down your family's history with the Englewood Genealogical Society at Elsie Quirk Library. Registration is required and it's limited to the first six people who sign up. Visit scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/. For more about services, visit scgov.net/library, click on Digital Library, then click on Genealogy.
• Thursday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m. Photographer Kevin Bolenow presents a visual and literal story of Florida's lost wilderness at Englewood Charlotte Library.
• Friday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. Journalist and author Art Levy for his presentation titled “Made in Florida: Celebrities, Activists, Educators, and Other Icons in the Sunshine State,” at Englewood Charlotte Library.
• Saturday, Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m. Author Craig Pittman will discuss his books, including “Oh, Florida!” and the many “Florida Man” and “Florida Woman” stories he's collected over the years at Englewood Charlotte Library.
• Saturday, Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tour Englewood's unique Cookie House, the only surviving structure from the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full-time marine station on Florida's mainland at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 200 Placida Road. (941-475-0769)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.