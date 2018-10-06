ENGLEWOOD — Members of the Lemon Bay Garden Club know that workers in Englewood are having a tough time because of this summer's red tide disaster.
In order to help out the needy families of the community, the club members donated $500 to Englewood Helping Hand, a nonprofit that helps local families by providing food, hygiene items, clothing and other assistance.
Mark Rennie, president of the Englewood Helping hand, said the organization has seen an increase in need due to the red tide, which has been plaguing area waters since early June. Many employees of restaurants, hotels and other businesses have had their hours cut back or have been laid off due to lack of business, which can be directly attributed to the toxic algae bloom.
Englewood Helping Hand is located on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. For more information or to find out how to request aid or to donate, visit englewoodhelpinghand.org or call 941-474-5864.
The Lemon Bay Garden Club is preparing for its annual Fall Garden Tour and Plant Sale, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16-17 at the clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. Tickets for the tour are $15, and are available at the clubhouse, or by calling Cheryl at 941-882-2041 or Rose at 941-276-1798. For more information about the Lemon Bay Garden Club, visit www.lemonbaygardenclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.