North Port Vice Mayor Alice White, left, helps plant a dahoon holly tree Lemon Bay Garden Club’s recent Arbor Day ceremony. White is also director of People for Trees. Joining her are, from left, Garden Club president Barb Jacobson, Arbor Day chairperson Sue Killion, and the club’s Horticulture and Plant chairperson Joan Tyrer.
North Port Vice Mayor Alice White, left, helps plant a dahoon holly tree Lemon Bay Garden Club’s recent Arbor Day ceremony. White is also director of People for Trees. Joining her are, from left, Garden Club president Barb Jacobson, Arbor Day chairperson Sue Killion, and the club’s Horticulture and Plant chairperson Joan Tyrer.
Photos PROVIDED BY ANNE FINGER
Garden club members plant the holly trees at their Arbor Day celebration.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANNE FINGER
Lemon Bay Garden Club member Ann Hook recites the poem “The First Tree” by Lenore Herrick during the club’s recent Arbor Day celebration.
ENGLEWOOD — Members of the Lemon Bay Garden Club recently celebrated National Arbor Day a little early at its monthly meeting.
North Port Vice Mayor Alice White, director of People for Trees, donated two 7-gallon Dahoon holly trees for the celebration.
National Arbor Day, which honors nature and the environment, is celebrated each year on the last Friday in April.
White spoke to the club members about the importance of trees in landscaping and tree varieties offered by People for Trees at their annual tree sale.
Sue Killion, Arbor Day chairperson, provided a brief history of Arbor Day to the members, followed by presentation of the Sarasota Commissioners proclamation for National Arbor Day, April 28, 2023 to club president Barb Jacobson.
Club member Ann Hook read the poem, “The First Tree” by Lenore Herrick, followed by the planting of both holly trees.
The new trees are replacing some of the foliage lost during Hurricane Ian. The Garden Club’s headquarters is at 480 Yale St, Englewood. The club sells plants there from 9 to 11 a.m. each Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.