ENGLEWOOD — Marie L'Abbe's teacher said there are two types of people in the world, some who are judgmental and hateful and others who are loving and kind. She said the Class of 2022 needed to be the latter.
L'Abbe read her senior student address to the Lemon Bay High School graduating class Friday from a podium in the school's gymnasium. It was the first class graduating in the gym since 2019, before the pandemic, moved there because thunderstorms threatened the outdoor location at Charlotte Sports Park.
L'Abbe urged the class of more than 250 to make small changes in how they spoke to and treated others.
"We must strive to bring light," she said, adding the positive tone could be spread beyond Englewood after graduation.
Manta Award recipient Hunter Cobb said he's had a positive impact on the school. He also has some memories, "the ones parents" talk about for years.
"Remember to cherish it, the good and the bad," he said. "These memories truly make high school what it is … sleepless nights or a crazy workload or cheesy drama. This is a pivotal moment."
Class president Zachary LeClair praised the "undefeated" football team, adding there were two-time state champions in the class. He acknowledged generations of LBHS graduates in the bleachers supporting seniors.
"We are class with #it'sjustbetterhere," he said. "We are here today and we need to take life by the reins and live it."
After thanking seniors for helping the staff and other students to create a more "normal" life outside of COVID-19, LBHS Principal Bob Bedford said this group broke some records.
The class had an average weighted grade point average of a 3.38, which was the highest yet with 184 students earning a 3.0 and 44 with a GPA higher than a 4.0. One senior was a National Merit finalist and 91 seniors graduated with honors. Two hundred seniors graduated college- and career-ready, and 167 are industry certified.
The class earned 23 district championships, eight regional and 10 seniors on the football team earned athletic scholarships.
The class paused in remembrance of senior Chloe Caldwell, who died in February in a motorcycle accident.
After graduation, some are leaving while others are staying in the area.
Jax Mendelsohn, 17, plans to study environmental science at Cornell University in New York.
Lexie Miller is also going to New York, for technical theater. The 17-year-old worked on scenery, lighting, and sound at every LBHS performance since she was a freshman. She also competed at the state and district competitions.
Abella Mitchell, 18, is headed to Alaska.
"I will graduate on Wednesday with my cosmetology license," she said. "Then I'm leaving. My boyfriend is stationed in Alaska."
During spring break, Landon Mitchell, 18, spent time in Norway. He's headed back after graduation to study marine biology. He plans to study in the aquaculture management or research fields.
Nyjai Walls first learned about selling houses at 8 years old. He grew up with parents in the real estate business.
"I want to do it too. I am starting to learn more about the legal stuff needed for real estate," said Walls, 18. "I'm going to put a down payment on a house. I'm going to sell houses, too."
Briana Powell, 18, works at Walmart in Venice, but she too wants to become a Realtor.
"I'm good at persuading people, so I think I would make a good Realtor," Powell said. "I am also good at customer service. I am a people person."
Austin Wayman, 17, is excited about training to be a phlebotomist.
Senior Rune LeDoux lived in Chicago, Montana, South Carolina and now Florida. The 18-year-old's next home will be in North Dakota where he envisions becoming a cowboy or a ranger.
"I know how to ride and rope," he said. "My family knows this is what I want to do."
For 18-year-old Jenna Conces, her high school experience will last until the end of the summer. She will spend eight days in the Galápagos Islands with her advanced placement environmental science teacher Andrea Green and others from the class.
Conces is five credits away from graduating from State College of Florida with an Associates of Art degree. She took top honors in general chemistry — earning better test scores than older college students in her class.
"I can't wait to go snorkeling and see visit Ecuador and Quito," she said. "There's so much to learn. I'm so excited."
