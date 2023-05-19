ENGLEWOOD — Madison Hanson took her Advanced Placement test online in her bedroom during the pandemic.
When the soon-to-be Lemon Bay High School 2023 class president returned to school, she couldn't see her friend's smiles behind their masks. She said the "worldwide pandemic" took away some of the beloved traditions and activities LBHS students enjoy.
However, she was happy, with the help of the community, students and teachers were back and they finally had a normal homecoming and prom.
Hanson also thanked custodians and then the school resource officer for "keeping the school safe."
Hanson's speech kicked off the LBHS graduation Friday at the school gymnasium, she said was transformed into "paradise" for her and 286 other seniors.
She said the world is changing and full of risks — so much so, there's the looming question if "robots are going to take our jobs?"
"As Gen Z graduates, we must take charge of it, do the job rather than use AI (artificial intelligence)," she said. "Focus on doing what makes you happy … Despite all of our odds, we still made it to graduate."
Paige Tooker, who received many scholarships, gave the senior student address. She said some seniors raised $3,700 for breast cancer awareness while others brought home the state title for girls weightlifting.
Austin Lowder, the Manta award recipient, told the crowd there were three state champions about to graduate. He said there are senior musicians, actors and artists who keep bringing home trophies and packing the high school auditorium for performances.
He lauded national anthem singer and senior Julia Lehman for earning the national John Philip Sousa Award.
"We have had the good fortune of having such an incredible staff, administration and teachers support backing us in our efforts," he said.
"Thank you Mrs. Dailey and Mrs. Powell and all of our teachers. You guys have really made this experience incredible," he said. "Here in Englewood our values of strength, resilience and love have guided our community through tough times that you will face. Whether you're going to college, taking over the family business or going into the military, you will bring your values with you."
Principal Bob Bedford told parents since the school has been tracking weighted grade-point averages, the Class of 2023 has the highest so far with an average of a 3.46.
He said one student completed the 300-hour program at Charlotte Technical College and qualifies for a 100% Bright Futures scholarship without the need to meet the ACT or the SAT standardized test score.
He said the seniors donated about 30,000 hours to the community.
Lauren Dukes, 17, is one of those students. She and others in JROTC spent time tarping teacher's roofs after Hurricane Ian hit Englewood on Sept. 28.
"I love JROTC and will miss it, but I'm going to stick around to help," said the rifle team leader who is headed to State College of Florida in the fall. "We helped clean up after the hurricane. We did 17 events throughout the community and went to competitions."
Senior Morgan Dukes, 17, is going to Ringling College to become an illustrator.
"I can use this career to create 2D and 3D art for concept art for movies," she said, adding she won or placed high in several art shows.
Senior Makenzie Kelley, 18, is headed to State College of Florida and then Florida State University for marketing.
"I will have my real estate license by the summer," she said. "I'm going to take the six-week course and buckle down."
Bedford said the class of 2023 did an outstanding job, earning the most in scholarships so far in the school's history.
The crowd cheered after learning the community gave LBHS seniors $1.2 million in local scholarships.
He left the seniors with quotes from lessons learned in kindergarten.
"Share everything," he said. "Play fair, don't hit people, put things back where you found them. Clean up your own mess. Don't take things that aren't yours. Say sorry when you hurt someone, wash your hands before you eat. Flush. Warm cookies and cold milk are good for you. Live a balanced life. Take a nap every afternoon. When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands, and stick together."
