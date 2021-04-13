ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay High School experienced a small fire in a boy's restroom Tuesday.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a high school staff member spotted smoke emanating from a first floor boy's restroom in a hallway between the school's Building 4 and Building 5. Five classrooms are located in the hallway with the restroom.
"The staff, fire department, sheriff’s department and county administration acted quickly and professionally to make sure the staff and students at Lemon Bay were safe and that the fire was extinguished," Lemon Bay Principal Bob Bedford said.
Lemon Bay followed its fire alarm protocols and procedures. All school staff and students evacuated all buildings and reassembled to their designated reporting sites. Teachers checked and turned in attendance record to ensure all students present.
"Once the area and school was deemed safe to return, which was approximately 11:20 a.m., we had students return to their classes and provided them with lunch," Bedford said.
When Englewood Area Fire Control District firefighters first arrived, the school's resource officer had knocked down the fire with an extinguisher, and the firefighters finished putting out the fire, Battalion Chief Don Pasick said.
The fire was limited to a soap dispenser. The plastic dispenser fumed dark smoke, Pasick said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by State Fire Marshal and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
