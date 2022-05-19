ENGLEWOOD — Due to the predicted bad weather, school officials moved Friday's Lemon Bay High School graduation ceremony to the school's gymnasium.
For the second year, LBHS scheduled graduation at the Charlotte Sports Park in El Jobean. However on Wednesday, LBHS Principal Bob Bedford sent out a call to seniors and parents, saying the thunderstorms are still forecast for the 7:30 p.m. graduation.
For the safety of the seniors, their families and school staff, the ceremony will instead be held in the school gym.
"Due to capacity limitation in the gym, we will provide each senior with seven tickets for their guests," Bedford said in his message. "Tickets will be needed for entrance into the main gym.
"We will be streaming the graduation in the Lemon Bay High School auditorium. The auditorium is open to any guests without a ticket and it is on a first-come, first-served basis.
"If needed, we will open the auxiliary gym to accommodate all guests. In addition, we will be streaming the graduation live through the Lemon Bay High School website," Bedford said in his message.
"We believe this is the safest venue to have graduation and celebrate our Class of 2022," Bedford said. "Thank you and I look forward to a great graduation on Friday.”
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation will have its planned event at Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 E. Dearborn St., following the graduation ceremonies. The safe, free, all-night celebration is sponsored by the nonprofit Project Graduation committee and features food, games, dancing, fun and lots of prizes for all graduating seniors until 5 a.m.
