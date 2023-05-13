ENGLEWOOD — Julia Lehman’s classmates voted her most likely to return to Lemon Bay High School as a teacher.
The 18-year-old was recently helped with her goals for higher education at Florida Southern College in Lakeland after receiving thousands in scholarships from local foundations and civic groups.
“I practically live at Lemon Bay High School,” Lehman said.
She said she volunteered last summer as a vocal coach for the summer theatre camps, singer of the national anthem, symphonic band and jazz ensemble member.
“The class of 2023 was extremely close,” she said. “There’s been no problems this year. We’ve been through a lot together, we really have great relationships and will keep in touch after graduation.”
Lehman was one of dozens of who received millions of dollars in scholarships at the Lemon Bay High School’s Senior Awards Night. School Board members and Superintendent Steve Dionisio helped LBHS staff hand out some of the scholarships.
Lehman received scholarships from the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, Charlotte County Concert Band, Myakka River Elementary School, Lemon Bay Playhouse, Rotonda Men’s Gulf Association and others.
Retired teacher Darrell Roach joined Charlotte County School Board member Bob Segur on stage to announce the Manta Award winner for the senior who has made an impact on the school.
Segur smiled and shook hands with Student Government Association President Austin Lowder, who earned thousands in scholarship. They included the Emily and Roland Abraham Educational Fund, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, American Legion Post 113 Rotonda West Boys State recipient, Florida Realtor Education Foundation, Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary and the Englewood Elks student of the month for August and student of the year from the Elks.
Senior Addison Adcock was named the female student of the year by longtime Elks member and presenter Pam VanTilburg.
Senior Paige Tooker competed to have her speech read at Friday’s graduation ceremony. She won the honor and was awarded the designation of the 2023 class speaker. Tooker also earned numerous scholarships including a few from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Fund, Kids’ Needs, Englewood Area Board of Realtors, L.A. Ainger Jr. High, Englewood Youth Foundation, and earned a silver community service cord for volunteering in the community.
Englewood’s Rotary clubs gave thousands in scholarships.
This year, a new scholarship was awarded in memory of Kale Dailey, a longtime Rotary member, who died in July while on vacation in Key West.
His wife, Teresa, is a guidance counselor at Lemon Bay High School where the couple met as teens. She joined family members in awarding the Kale Dailey Englewood Sunset Rotary Memorial Scholarship to seniors Benjamin Apostolou, Nash Dowd, Baylee Goff and Madison Kinkade.
The Englewood Youth Foundation also gave several scholarships including the new Peter Mason Jr. Memorial scholarship to senior Madison Hanson. Mason, 48, died on April 6.
The Spencer Stephens Memorial Scholarship was awarded by the Spencer Stephens’ father Donnie Stephens, his mother, Dawn and daughter, Juliannah. The family held a concert in Spencer’s honor and raised thousands to award seniors Lilian Cavaleri, Ella Extejt, Baylee Goff, Angel Grubb, Madison Hanson, Orianna Russo and Daria Yashchyshyna scholarships.
LBHS Principal Bob Bedford told parents the 2023 seniors logged 29,300 community service hours, including super senior Isabella Swelland, who volunteered 800 hours.
