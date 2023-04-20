The Green Street Church in Englewood

The Historic Green Street Church Museum in Englewood will be the site of a community sing-along.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society will present a talk by Paul Skeels, president of the Englewood Genealogical Society.

The program is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the historic Green Street Church, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, the historical society announced.


   
