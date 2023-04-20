ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society will present a talk by Paul Skeels, president of the Englewood Genealogical Society.
The program is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the historic Green Street Church, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, the historical society announced.
Skeels will present the four steps of effective genealogical research, suggest the best websites for beginning your research, and outline the options for documenting your findings.
Skeels began his family research in the 1980s after receiving historical family letters and pedigree charts, then finding photographs in the attic of his childhood home, a farmhouse that has been in his family since about 1840.
His research was limited and unorganized until 2014 when he retired, moved to Venice from Rochester, New York, and joined the Englewood Genealogical Society.
His research successes include finding a Revolutionary War patriot ancestor, a Mayflower ancestor, and a distant cousin in Australia who has a steamer trunk of research on his family surname with letters and photographs dating back to 1898.
Currently, Skeels is tracing his, his wife’s and his daughter-in-law’s Irish ancestors back to their roots and families in Ireland.
Admission to the presentation is free but donations are welcomed, with proceeds benefiting the Lemon Bay Historical Society. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.