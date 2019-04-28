VENICE — Some say the Lemon Bay Historical Society is comparable to “The Little Engine That Could” because it had to climb a hill of problems to finally reach its goal.
After successfully moving the Green Street Church one mile to the Historic Lemon Bay Cemetery, the society was nominated for a prestigious county award.
On Saturday, Lemon Bay Historical Society board member Don Bayley accepted the organizational achievement award on behalf of its 100 members. The the Sarasota County Heritage awards luncheon was held at Venice Golf & Country Club. The History & Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County selected Lemon Bay Historical Society for its outstanding success in historical preservation, education and support of research.
Before Dr. Frank Cassell, a member of the committee gave the award, he explained the Society successfully completed moving the 1928 church which had a significant impact on preserving and understanding Sarasota County’s history.
“In 1928 the Methodist congregation in Englewood arranged to build the village’s first church on two lots at the corner of Magnolia and Green streets,” he said. “Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Lampp were among those contributing land. The congregation could only afford a simple frame structure that cost $1,250 and was built by local ship builders.
“Even the bell in the bell tower was used. It had come from a church in Nokomis destroyed by the 1926 hurricane,” he said adding the church struggled. Lottie Lampp, Stanley’s niece, held the small congregation together. “In 1962, the congregation built a new church on the property and moved the original structure to the western side of the site.”
The church became the Lampp Youth Center, but it slowly began deteriorating. In 1988, the three-year-old Lemon Bay Historical Society was worried about a proposed remodeling plan that would threaten the integrity of the old church.
“They managed to gain title to the building, but not the land it occupied which they had to lease,” Cassell said.
The Green Street Church later became the headquarters of the Society. Members raised funds to restore it to it’s 1920’s appearance. A 1994 grant allowed the Society to restore the interior. In 2005 the church building was recognized by the Sarasota County Register of Historic Places. In 2013, members repaired the old church roof.
Members learned the land lease wasn’t going to be renewed in 2018. Members were given one year to physically move the structure while observing all laws.
“A less committed group might have been overwhelmed by the magnitude and complexity of the challenge,” Cassell said. “The society members with widespread support from the community, Sarasota County Historical Resources and Selby Foundation went right to work. They found a new site about a mile away in the Lemon Bay Cemetery, but that was a long mile.”
Cassell said the story of the society’s love for the church is inspiring.
“All of these average people just getting together and loving this thing so much and willing to sacrifice,” he said.
“Lottie Lampp is buried in the cemetery,” Cassell said. “She is close to her church again.”
Bayley said members learned two months ago about the award and were elated.
“We love that our tiny town of Englewood was recognized countywide,” he said. “It’s great exposure for people in Venice, North Port and Sarasota to learn about the Lemon Bay Historic Society. We raised more than $100,000 to move the church. We are now working on the mandatory landscaping that must be done. Every donation helps, no matter how big or small.”
Also awarded was Julia Cousins Laning who was given The Lillian Burns Individual Achievement Award. Laning is recognized for her contributions in preserving the history of Venice.
Dr. Uzi Baram was given the archaeological conservancy award for working on prehistoric sites from North Port to Sarasota. He did several projects with Steve Koski, who was the 2018 winner of the same award.
Harold Bubil was awarded for outstanding contributions through research and publication to increase knowledge of Sarasota County’s past.
A surprise was given by longtime Englewood resident Betty Nugent and the History & Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County to member Ruthmary Williams for her longtime dedication to the board. She is moving. The board will need a new member interested in preserving and celebrating Sarasota’s history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.