featured topical Lemon Bay seniors celebrate at Project Graduation ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH STAFF WRITER May 21, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Grace Nguyen, 18, and Lexie Miller, 17, check out the memory boards created by their families for Project Graduatiton. ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Daylan Craft, 18, who is headed for Florida Central Tech for software design, poses for the photo booth with Aubrey Almands, 18, who is going to Keiser University to study psychology. ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Graduates get a blackjack lesson. ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Colin Corrigan, 17, who plans on going into law enforcement, concentrates on his balance on the mechanical bull. ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Kathleen Candales and Edwin Salazar teach graduates how to salsa dance. ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENGLEWOOD - More than 150 Lemon Bay High School graduates enjoyed a Havana Nights-themed Project Graduation on Friday at the Englewood United Methodist Church fellowship hall.Graduates ate, danced, rode a mechanical bull, grabbed money from a cash booth, played poker, read cards from relatives, played on inflatables and partied until 5 a.m. Saturday.The yearly all-night event is sponsored by LBHS Project Graduation, a nonprofit organization that works with parents to plan, fund-raise, decorate and staff the event.For more information, visit www.lemonbayhsprojectgraduation.org or www.facebook.com/LBHSProjectGraduation/. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now At 107, Mary Graybiel is living her best life New tennis courts for an old Englewood park; playground will remain Cops: Tips, 'multiple overdoses' lead to home search, arrest Pioneer Plaza ribbon-cutting to be community celebration Nearly Diamond Experience free concert coming to Englewood Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.