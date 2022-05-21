ENGLEWOOD - More than 150 Lemon Bay High School graduates enjoyed a Havana Nights-themed Project Graduation on Friday at the Englewood United Methodist Church fellowship hall.

Graduates ate, danced, rode a mechanical bull, grabbed money from a cash booth, played poker, read cards from relatives, played on inflatables and partied until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The yearly all-night event is sponsored by LBHS Project Graduation, a nonprofit organization that works with parents to plan, fund-raise, decorate and staff the event.

For more information, visit www.lemonbayhsprojectgraduation.org or www.facebook.com/LBHSProjectGraduation/.

