The Lemon Bay softball team looked as if it was in for an easy win in its district championship game on Friday night at Lake Placid, but a late rally nearly derailed it all.
However, the Lady Mantas built just enough of a lead to stay ahead until the end, beating Lake Placid, 11-10, for Lemon Bay’s first district title since 2013.
“They had such awesome momentum, and then the lights went out,” Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. “That was tough. You think you’re so comfortable, and all of a sudden you can’t throw a strike. We couldn’t have given them any more chances. But our guys kept it together. Earlier in the season, they might have folded. They couldn’t have had more adversity at the end, but they pulled it out, and it feels great.”
Lemon Bay jumped out to an early 5-0 lead with three straight singles to load the bases followed by a double by Leanna Kelly and a pair of errors by Lake Placid.
Lemon Bay added two runs in the fourth with a two-run homer by Bailey Grossenbacher to give her team a 7-0 lead.
The Lady Mantas added four more runs on six hits, including another two-run homer to make the final score 11-0.
With two outs in the top of the fifth, the stadium lights went out, delaying the game for roughly 15 minutes.
Lake Placid started its comeback by scoring two runs to end the fifth.
Grossenbacher came in as a relief pitcher in the 6th with no outs and runner on first and second.
At end of six innings, Lake Placid had cut the lead to 11-5
A seventh inning rally by Lake Placid added five more runs to nearly tie the game with a couple of line drive hits, a couple hit by pitches, and wild pitches. Lemon Bay struggled to get the final two outs of the game and Ella Kraszewski came back to pitch.
With one out in the seventh and Lemon Bay clinging to an 11-10 lead, the Lake Placid runner was called safe at third with a runner on second. However, coach Kim Pinkham challenged the ruling and the umpires overturned the call, giving the Mantas the second out of the inning.
With the tying run on second and the winning run on the plate, Kraszewski caught a ground ball and threw the runner out at first to end the game.
“That was closer than it should have been,” Grossenbacher said. “Oh my goodness, that was so stressful. They did a good job coming back. We started out pretty good and we all got some hits today.
“It was really stressful, but such a fun game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.