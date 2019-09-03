ENGLEWOOD — It didn't take long for the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary to begin an effort to help people of the Bahamas following the wrath of monster Hurricane Dorian.
Club members were already putting together plans for a collection drive before the sun came up Monday morning. Jim Hinck was on the phone shortly after 9 a.m., explaining the club's efforts to collect goods they can get to the Bahamas as soon as possible.
"We just want to do everything we can to help the people of the Bahamas as soon as possible," Hinck said. He contacted the Englewood and Placida Rotary Clubs, and both are joining the collection effort.
The drive has taken on even more significance because the 2018-19 president of Rotary International is Barry Rassin, a Bahamian whose home is in East Nassau, an area hard-hit by the storm.
Locally, Rotarians have come up with a list of much-needed items and are setting up the logistics of getting them to the island as quickly as possible.
"The staging area is Phillips Landscaping," Hinck said. "Brian Phillips is a club member and his yard is where everything is going." The collected items will go onto pallets. They'll be wrapped and trucked across the state to be shipped to Rotarians in the Bahamas.
The Rotarians suggested cleaning products, nonperishable food and construction supplies are needed right away. Items may be brought to Phillips Landscaping, 6900 San Casa Drive, Building 1, Unit 1, Englewood, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays. Checks may be made out to Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Foundation and sent to P.O. Box 897 Englewood, FL 34295, or dropped off at Rowley Insurance Agency, 262 S. Indiana Ave. Englewood.
Snook's collection
Meanwhile, the Englewood Area Fire Control District is partnering with Snook's Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar to provide relief supplies to be delivered to the Bahamas once the storm has completely passed. Collected items include canned and nonperishable food, hygiene productsm light clothing, sandals, diapers, tarps, nails, tools, bottled water and first-aid supplies
Please feel free to bring your donations to the Snooks Bayside Restaurant & Grand Tiki Bar at Royal Palm Marina, 779 W. Wentworth St., Englewood, or any of the following Englewood fire stations:
• Station 71, 599 S. Indiana Ave.
• Station 72, 5060 Placida Road
• Station 73, 1967 Englewood Road
• Station 74, 403 Boundary Blvd.
• Station 75, 6340 Vermillion St.
• Station 76, 9495 Placida Road
• Admin Office, 516 Paul Morris Road
