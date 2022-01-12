ENGLEWOOD — As a new Rotary member, Dan Stickley gave the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary and the community a boost in a bittersweet ending of Englewood’s only bowling alley.
L.A. Ainger Middle School Junior Honor Society members earned community service hours Saturday helping kids find the right ball, serving food and giving out shoes.
Rotary members reminisced about the times they bowled, ate pizza, threw dates and hoped the business could have been saved.
However, they said change is good for the Englewood landmark.
Stickley bought the old building to turn it into a showroom and expand the longtime family business, Englewood Glass & Mirror.
However, since the alley was still operational, Stickley agreed the Sunrise Rotary could hold a fundraiser before any of the equipment is shut down or removed.
On Saturday, dozens of families came to bowl and support the Rotary.
More than 100 children bowled during the day and even more adults finished out the event. The Rotary collected donations from sign hung around the alley and concessions.
They made lots more money from members through $1 beers. They also received tips in the “Last Roll” plastic jars.
“It’s sad to see it go,” said Dennis Guzik, club treasurer. “The Stickley family stepped up and it’s great they let the club use the bowling alley this last time. The building was old and in disrepair. Dan will do a great job expanding his business. It’s great for Englewood.”
Member Jim Soravilla said the group had one month to organize the fundraiser which he called “a success.”
“I’m really glad we had such a good turnout,” he said. “I’m glad people could come out one more time. It’s nice to see something for families to do together. Englewood needs it.”
The club supports Englewood Meals on Wheels, the United Way, Englewood Boys & Girls Club, St. David’s Jubilee Center, and the Englewood Art Center. They support the Youth Foundation and Community Trust for the July 4 fireworks in Englewood.
They pledged money from this fundraiser to go to local charities as well.
The group is also planning a skeet shoot Feb. 5 in Nokomis. It’s nearly sold out, but there are a few openings. They are also having a fantasy fishing tournament in March with about 400 participants expected. The club is banking donations for upcoming scholarship distribution.
“We’ve given $55,000 in scholarships to Lemon Bay High School students last year,” said longtime member and President-elect Dave Wampler.
Several members believe the club, which meets at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., is poised to make about $65,000 this year and may give 65 students a $1,000 scholarship each.
L.A. Ainger Middle School students Lucia Belger, 13, Ansley Miller, 13, John Mertzlufft, 14, Analia Silva, 14, and Olivia DiMatteo, 13, were thanked by club members for using the skills they learned as leaders in the Jr. National Honor Society at the fundraiser. Then they got their chance to bowl before the adults took over the alley for the last time.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex said the bowling alley closing was bittersweet.
“I’ve known Dan since he was a kid and his dad owned Englewood Glass & Mirror,” Truex said. “It’s exciting to see him grow his business for his family. We appreciate that he opened the bowling alley one last time. A lot of Englewood people have great memories of this place.”
Some said they were part of a dart league at the bowling alley and other adults said they grew up bowling there.
Stickley said it’s not over yet, he’s selling bowling pins for $20 each as an extension of the club’s fundraiser. He will also donate the shoes to any organization in need of “old” bowling shoes in all sizes.
For more information, call 941-475-1101.
