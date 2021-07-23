ENGLEWOOD — Nataliya Troshuk of Lemon Bay High School was one of five area high school seniors selected by the P.E.O. Sisterhood to receive university scholarships.
P.E.O. Chapter JA recommended Troshuk for the Florida P.E.O. Scholarship. Troshuk received many academic honors including the Principal’s Academic Honor Roll, Academic High Honors Student Award, plus awards in Culinary and AICE Math.
Troshuk along with Emma Haley and Chau Mai of Venice High were awarded Florida P.E.O. scholarships of $2,000 each, competing with others across the state of Florida. Grace Hu of Pine Brook School and Samantha Tanaka of Venice High were awarded P.E.O. STAR scholarships of $2,500 each, competing with others across the United States and Canada.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood awards both scholarships to exceptional high school senior women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success. P.E.O. stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization.
Troshuk was recognized as a leader in school as well as the community. Troshuk was class representative and treasurer, in Key Club, in Environmental Club, and through a business internship was part of the Concession Crew. Troshuk is very active within her church community, volunteering where needed.
Troshuk plans to attend the State College of Florida initially and then pursue a bachelor’s degree in theology and a master’s degree in psychology which will assist her in helping others through mission work here and abroad.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic educational organization, celebrates women helping women reach for the stars. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and low-interest loans. What started with a bond of friendship among seven women at Iowa Wesleyan University, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in the United States and Canada with close to 6,000 chapters.
To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.