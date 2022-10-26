Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve Home Depot

Members of Home Depot in Englewood team up with volunteers from the recently to install 15 benches on the grounds of the Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve in Englewood.

PLACIDA — Prior to Hurricane Ian slamming into the Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve, volunteers worked jointly with Home Depot employees installing new wooden benches. Now the preserve is closed until further notice.

Many downed trees are blocking trails and large areas where metal, parts of mobile homes and other construction debris also blew into the preserve's uplands and ponds. The preserve also lost a maintenance shed and the front entry gate is badly damaged.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments