PLACIDA — Prior to Hurricane Ian slamming into the Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve, volunteers worked jointly with Home Depot employees installing new wooden benches. Now the preserve is closed until further notice.
Many downed trees are blocking trails and large areas where metal, parts of mobile homes and other construction debris also blew into the preserve's uplands and ponds. The preserve also lost a maintenance shed and the front entry gate is badly damaged.
Now the Lemon Bay Conservancy needs volunteers to remove debris. Volunteers are meeting most days at 8 a.m. at the preserve parking area, 3120 Gasparilla Pines Blvd., Cape Haze, just off Placida Road.
The team is also looking for any companies or organizations that might be willing to help with tree clearing equipment and resources.
Although the preserve is closed, there's a guided nature walk planned 9 a.m. Saturday to witness the ecological impact of a category 4 or stronger hurricane on the subtropical environment. Trail conditions are rough, and long pants and close-toed shoes are required.
Leading the walk are Tonya and Steve Bramlage. They will show the "extraordinary resilience" and revitalization of native versus non-native plants, plus highlight the bird population, and unique adaptations of post-hurricane survival. They will show and encourage photographs of what they consider the largest uprooted tree root ball in Charlotte County.
Before Hurricane Ian hit with wind speeds more than 140 mph, the nonprofit board was gearing up for fall and winter events at the 80-acre preserve that was once an 18-hole golf course.
The newly installed benches were made possible when the Englewood Home Depot store received a $2,500 grant from the Home Depot Foundation. A handful of store employees spent about three weeks building the 15 benches and went to the preserve to donate them days before Hurricane Ian made landfall. The benches were installed in a lecture area and down near the parking lot.
"The benches enhance the tours and birding area," said longtime preserve volunteer Joe Gallagher. "We really appreciate the hard work of the Englewood Home Depot crew and Anthony C. Leonard Roofing, who catered in lunch for us once we were done."
For more information on volunteering, call 941-830-8922.
