Lennar Homes has taken over development of a 169-acre parcel known as Island Lake Estates, between Winchester Boulevard South, San Casa Drive and Placida Road in Englewood. The land was cleared and graded several years ago, but the project stalled.

MURDOCK — Charlotte County Commission approvals could mark the start of a Lennar Homes development along Placida Road.

Known for its developments in Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties, the developer took over the 169-acre Island Lakes Estates, which is planned for 178 single-family homes in the first of two phases.

After being clear-cut by a previous developer six years ago, the property has mainly lay barren, often with sand blowing like dust bowl — much to the dismay of people living on Smith Street and the surrounding Grove City area.

A 2015 plan for Island Lakes Estates. To the top left is San Casa Drive. On the bottom is Placida Road (County Road 775).

Commissioners approved the creation of a community development district for Island Lakes Estates last month. It’s a special district that can assess property owners to finance the costs for and maintenance of infrastructure within the subdivision. When the area is built out, property owners will elect supervisors to serve on the board.


In the case of Island Lakes Estates, Lennar will build and the community district will be “the final owner” of a $2.4 million stormwater drainage system, and the owner of $2.8-million for the construction of an irrigation system, landscaping, paths and other amenities.

Lennar intends to invest $1.4 million constructing a network of roads within the subdivision that will be the responsibility of the development’s homeowners association to maintain, according to plans.

Finally, Lennar will build a $3.7 million centralized water and wastewater systems that will be turned over to and maintained by the Englewood Water District.

County Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan assured Commissioner Joseph Tiseo the Island Lakes Estates county impact fees are not waived and property owners will be responsible for paying all county required impact fees.

Lennar Corp. is a home construction company based in Miami, which has developments all over Florida and 24 other states. Some area Lennar subdivisions include Lennar at Villas at Charleston Park in North Port, Lennar at Biscayne Landing and The Isles at Westport in Port Charlotte, as well as several communities in Wellen Park.

