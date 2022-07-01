PLACIDA — Lennar Homes is anxious to create a new residential development along Gasparilla Road in West Charlotte County.
Describing the company as energized with “zooming determination for this property,” Lennar spokeswoman Zayra Calderon said Lennar plans to build 255 condominium units on 179 acres by 2023.
A remaining 60-plus acres will be preserved as a marsh.
The property itself is located north of the Placida Road-Gasparilla Road junction, adjacent to the Coral Creek Club golf course and south of the Coral Creek Airport, a small private airport with runways that accommodate private jets.
Based upon the acreage, Charlotte County permitted Lennar to build 358 residential units.
Lennar is aware and sensitive to the environmental issues and the potential of added traffic generated by the development, Calderon said.
It also faces as well the development’s proximity to the public, bicycle-pedestrian Cape Haze Pioneer Trail.
And then, there’s the Coral Creek Airport.
“We also think, the noise and increased flight volume from the airport may become an issue in the near future,” Calderon told The Daily Sun in an email.
Lennar Corp. is no stranger to this region of Florida.
With developments throughout Florida, local Lennar subdivisions include Lennar at Villas at Charleston Park in North Port, Lennar at Biscayne Landing and The Isles at Westport in Port Charlotte, as well as several communities in Wellen Park.
OVER THE HORIZON
More Lennar development is in the offing for West Charlotte County and the Englewood area.
Lennar intends to develop the defunct 169-acre Island Lakes Estates off Placida Road near the Grove City area. Preliminary plans call for 178 single-family homes in the first of two phases.
The property was clear-cut by a previous developer six years ago and has mainly lay barren, often with sand blowing like dust bowl — much to the dismay of people living on Smith Street and the surrounding Grove City area
In June, Lennar garnered Charlotte County approvals for the creation of a community development district, a funding strategy that allows assessment of property owners for the costs related to the maintenance of infrastructure within the subdivision.
In the case of Island Lakes Estates, Lennar will build and the community district will be “the final owner” of a $2.4 million stormwater drainage system, and the owner of $2.8-million for the construction of an irrigation system, landscaping, paths and other amenities.
Lennar intends to invest $1.4 million constructing a network of roads within the subdivision that will be the responsibility of the development’s homeowners association to maintain, according to plans.
Finally, Lennar will build a $3.7 million centralized water and wastewater systems that will be turned over to and maintained by the Englewood Water District.
Lennar is waiting now for its Florida Department of Environmental Protection, other permitting and approvals before construction on the Placida Road development can begin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.