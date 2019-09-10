Beginning Thursday, 22 restaurants in Englewood are offering a $13 lunches and $25 three-course dinners with dessert during the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Eat! Englewood promotion. The restaurant week lasts through Sept. 26. For a complete list of restaurants and many menus, visit LetsEatEnglewood.com.
SUN PHOTOs ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.