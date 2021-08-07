Tina DeFazio

Tina DeFazio pulls freshly-baked goodies from the oven at Nicola’s Family Restaurant. In this 2020 photo, she was getting ready for the annual Let’s Eat! Englewood promotion.

ENGLEWOOD — Trying signature dishes from Englewood restaurants at a discounted rate could draw 30% more business during the slowest time of the year for local eateries.

“Let’s Eat! Englewood,” promoted by the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, helps participating restaurants attract new diners and rewards loyal customers with discounts.

From Sept. 16-30, nearly 20 participating restaurants will offer two-course lunches for $16 and three-course dinners for $29.

Restaurants extended the Let's Eat! promotions to help their employees and diners during the pandemic.

Let’s Eat! Englewood

"Last year it was a huge success at a time when many restaurants were struggling," said Kim Parks, Englewood Chamber specialist. "This year, restaurants are very busy and with some having to be closed one or two days a week due to staffing shortages.


"We are hoping most will be back up to capacity by September and if there is a 'slow down' season, Let's Eat! hits at a time when a boost business is much needed," she said. "It's a great time for locals to take advantage of the delicious deals with less wait time at the participating restaurants."

Last year, Lock 'N Key and its sister restaurant, The SandBar Tiki & Grille, along Englewood Beach, had fun by creating Let's Eat "local celebrity" menu items like the "Brian Faro Burger" named after Paradise Exclusive Realtor managing broker in Englewood Brian Faro.

"We are expecting a few more of those fun items to return," said Doug Izzo, Englewood Chamber's executive director.

Restaurants are still signing up to be a part of the event, Parks said.

In 2015, the promotion reportedly helped local restaurants generate about $175,000 in additional business.

More information, including a complete list of the participating restaurants and links for directions and menus, will be at www.LetsEatEnglewood.com and the Englewood Chamber's Facebook page. 

