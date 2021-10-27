SARASOTA — It’s beginning to sound like a repeated mantra when it comes to evaluations for the two employees of the Sarasota County commissioners.
Tuesday, commissioners heaped praise on County Administrator Jonathan Lewis and County Attorney Rick Elbrecht, their only direct employees, as they conducted annual evaluations for both men.
The contract for each man dictates that the commission conduct an evaluation in October of each year.
“You’re one of the best administrators I’ve ever worked with,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said of Lewis, adding that he “hides nothing.”
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, conducting his first evaluation, said, “There’s an incredible corporate culture here and that comes from the top down and that’s due to our administrator.”
Referring to the ambitious building program the county is about to embark on, Commissioner Alan Maio said, “We need to protect our staff. This is the leadership we need.”
In their written evaluations of Lewis prepared by four of the commissioners, they all gave Lewis high marks, grading him excellent overall.
Maio did not prepare a written evaluation of either Lewis or Elbrecht, just as he did in the previous two years. He said he had discussed his evaluation in person, depriving the public of knowledge about any criticisms he might have raised.
In their public comments, commissioners were equally praiseworthy of Elbrecht.
“Quiet, steady-Eddie personality, good hires, great advice,” Detert said of Elbrecht.
“Easy to approach and talk to. Very responsive,” were Cutsinger’s comments.
Just as they did with Lewis, the four commissioners who gave Elbrecht a written evaluation graded him as excellent.
Following their discussions of the evaluations, commissioners unanimously approved a 10% increase in salary for Lewis, and a 5% increase for Elbrecht for the coming year.
With the increase, Lewis will receive a salary of $234,374 in addition to deferred compensation, insurance and a monthly automobile allowance. Elbrecht will receive a salary of $248,414 plus deferred compensation and insurance.
Lewis has served as county administrator since January 2018, replacing former administrator Tom Harmer who departed to become town manager of Longboat Key.
A long-time deputy county attorney, Elbrecht was promoted to the top position in April 2019 following the retirement of Steve DeMarsh.
