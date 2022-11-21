ENGLEWOOD — Librarians should be added to the list of first responders.
Members of the Elsie Quirk Library staff joined with other county librarians as part of Sarasota County’s emergency plan for Hurricane Ian.
ENGLEWOOD — Librarians should be added to the list of first responders.
Members of the Elsie Quirk Library staff joined with other county librarians as part of Sarasota County’s emergency plan for Hurricane Ian.
Librarians staffed evacuation centers starting Sept. 27, the day before Hurricane Ian made landfall, and they worked as the hurricane through Venice, Englewood, Charlotte and Lee County neighborhoods.
After the storm passed, the librarians continued working at the shelters through Sept. 30.
But like many structures in Englewood, the 60-year-old Elsie Quirk Public Library sustained damage. The roof and the air-conditioning system took a beating, as well as the grounds.
However, the library’s collection remained in tact, said Zina Jayne, Elsie Quirk library manager.
The librarians were happy to see Elsie Quirk reopened Nov. 1.
“The Elsie Quirk team staffed evacuation centers during the storm with remarkable skill and dedication, following which we filled in at other library branches while awaiting a safe return to our building,” Jayne told The Daily Sun in an email.
The Quirks, Elsie and her husband, Wellington, donated land on Cocoanut Avenue and $10,000 toward the building fund for what became a one-room library in Englewood in 1961.
The Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library posted on friendsofelsiequirk.org a narrated historical slide presentation of the library with one slide showing the Quirks outside of the original library building with Lois Potter who was the first president of the Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library.
Sarasota County purchased land on West Dearborn Street in the 1990s, and reworked the library’s entrance, so its address is now 100 W. Dearborn St.
Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, call Elsie Quirk Library at 941-861-1110.
Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.