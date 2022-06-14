Sarasota County Tree Advisory Council

Sarasota County's Tree Advisory Council recommended to commissioners that tree trimmers be licensed in the county. Their presentation included this denuded oak tree, trimmed in Sarasota County.

SARASOTA — Should those who trim trees for a living in Sarasota County be licensed?

The members of the county’s Tree Advisory Council think so.

Amber Delehanty, the council’s chairwoman, presented the group’s annual report to county commissioners last week, focusing on the need to explore the idea again.

Commissioners last considered such a proposal in July 2009 but elected not to pursue it based on a variety of factors, including the financial impact on local tree-trimming businesses, a county memo noted.

To make her point about the need of licensing regulations, Delehanty showed commissioners several photos of slash pines and palm trees that had been “brutally pruned to their detriment.”

A couple of photos also depicted workers who were trimming trees without proper protective equipment.

“This will ensure the safety and well-being of the tree trimmers as well as the owners,” Delehanty said.


The council’s report made the same point.

“The proposed law seeks to improve the protection of tree care professionals, the quality of tree care provided to Florida tree owners and ensure that the professionals they hire have adequate insurance to protect all parties involved,” it stated.

“There are people who are new to Florida and probably have never seen a slash pine and think that cutting off the top will make new branches sprout,” Commissioner Alan Maio said at the conclusion of Delehanty’s presentation. “It doesn’t happen."

A bill to create a licensure program for tree trimmers statewide was introduced in the Florida Senate during the last legislative session that ended in May, but the proposal died in the Commerce and Tourism Committee.

By consensus, commissioners directed the council members to work with Matt Osterhoudt, the director of Planning and Development Services, and Rachel Herman, the manager of the Environmental Protection Division, on the proposal over the next year.

