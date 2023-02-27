ENGLEWOOD — Cody Krohn lives life in the fast lane. Literally.
Krohn, 18, who recently graduated from Lemon Bay High School, just returned from Gainesville where he earned his Top Fuel license from the National Hot Rod Association.
A quarter-mile qualifying run took him 3.8 seconds at 321 mph.
If that sounds pretty fast, consider the fastest time ever recorded Top Fuel dragsters in the quarter-mile is 3.623 seconds, according to Autoweek magazine.
“It’s exciting,” Krohn says, in an understatement.
His father and mechanic, Rich Krohn, gets more technical. He says the dragsters run on extremely volatile Nitromethane fuel which costs $45 a gallon per about 18 gallons burned per race.
“Top fuel cars are the fastest accelerating cars on the planet.” Rich Krohn explains.
Still, to Cody Krohn, who also has his own auto and boat detailing service, drag racing is just another job; difficult but potentially very lucrative.
Father and son believe Cody is one of the youngest, if not youngest top fuel drivers in the United States. If he achieves his dream of becoming a fulltime professional, with races drawing an average of 70,000 fans, he is poised to earn millions in product endorsements, like famous NASCAR drivers, tennis champs and PGA golfers.
The sport itself does not come cheap. Krohn’s car, not to mention a 15-person crew, costs millions to operate. The Krohns estimate they will need a $5 million sponsorship for the 2024 season.
But Cody Krohn seems up for the task. He started racing at age 8 and worked his way up through the fuel-based, faster classes.
Rich Krohn, who operates a local landscaping business and raced the slightly less powerful Top Alcohol cars, was his inspiration and original crew chief. The family has since hired an experienced team manager and driving coach.
Despite being in the driver’s seat, Krohn doesn’t spend all that much time actually driving. After his crew starts his engine, he takes a few minutes on the “burn out,” where tires and track are heated for maximum traction.
When the “totem pole” starting signal flashes red, he steps on the throttle pedal, and steers the racer with a small steering column.
Less than 4 seconds later, Krohn has to deploy a parachute attached to the rear and pull the brake lever to fully stop.
“Your brain’s constantly going,” he says.
And like an astronaut, he “pulls” a gravitational force of from 6 to 9 Gs as the vehicle rockets from start to stop.
In return for his discomfort and danger, the mostly modest Krohn hopes his top-fuel designation will earn him the adulation of fans.
“You’re like a celebrity showing up at concert,” he said.
The other members of the Krohn family, Cody’s mother Luci and sister Katie, are also on the team.
“I’m his biggest supporter,” his mother says.
As for watching her teenage son speed past her in a top-fueled blur, she tries to put things in perspective.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.