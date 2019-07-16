When students arrive at Lemon Bay High on Aug. 12, they'll see a vibrant shrine on the windows of the weight room, celebrating competitive sports at the school, all photographed by Manta alumnus Tim Kern.
The Sun asked Kern about his dedication and partnership with Lemon Bay High School. Kern is also a correspondent with the Englewood Sun. His pictures of sports and other events including homecoming, prom and graduation are featured throughout the year in the newspaper.
Tell me about the photos you took for LBHS?
"The project has its beginning with the vision of Ryan LaVallee, the athletic director at the school."
How did you pick the athletes?
"Ryan LaVallee approached me and asked me to come up with the best possible picture of each (competitive) sport to be used in this project. We started with the best overall pictures regardless of the athlete, and then Ryan chose the final pictures that would be used."
Who are some of the athletes?
"My understanding is ultimately they wanted a picture of recent graduates or if need be current players who were among the top of the sport if possible. Former standouts such as Cade Huber and Francesca Gallucci for boys and girls basketball are on there. Class of 2019 graduates such as Tyler Kreissler (baseball) and Joshua Hutcherson (boys tennis). Current players such as girls soccer player Lauren Raggazone and wrestler Lance Schyck."
What do their parents think about this honor?
"Based on the feedback that my recent Facebook post generated, I would say the parents are really excited to see the project."
How long have you been doing photography? How long at LBHS?
"I started my professional business (TK Photography) in 2009. I had been doing hobby photography since my days at Lemon Bay (Class of 1997) when I did some pictures for the yearbook. My very first professional job was at Lemon Bay in fall of 2009. I have worked with the school every year since."
Who did you have to get permission from at the school to display the collection?
"This was something that school approached me about. I did not come up with the idea."
What's your favorite part about shooting sports?
"Hands-down it is all about capturing memories in a professional way for these student athletes. When I was growing up playing sports, there really wasn’t this type of opportunity readily available for students. I think it is so important for these current athletes to be able to have great pictures of their playing days to show their kids one."
After all these years, do you still enjoy attending all of these school functions?
"It is an honor to still be working in the same area and the same school after all these years. Several kids that I did custom senior portraits for in the early years have later hired me to do maternity pictures, weddings, and family pictures. It is so cool to watch the kids grow up and become parents. Makes me feel old!"
Why was it so important to do this for LBHS? Would you consider doing it for other schools?
"The importance of doing this at and for LBHS is simply because they gave me my first big professional job, and it is of course my alma mater. It would be really difficult to do it at another school in terms of the full scope that was done at LBHS because every single sport was represented. I would have to be the photographer for every sport at another school to even have the amount of images it would take to pull it off. Even at LBHS it was very difficult to find a great picture of every sport because I don’t necessarily photograph games at every sport every single season."
How have people reacted to seeing such a unique collection?
"I posted some photos on my Facebook post and the reactions have been awesome."
