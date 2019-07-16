Ryan LaVallee's idea comes to life

By ELAINE ALLEN

Englewood Community News Editor

Ryan LaVallee, Lemon Bay High School's athletic director, had the idea for a mural after seeing a similar photo gallery at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.

"I thought this would be great for Lemon Bay High School," LaVallee said. "I called my sign guy and explained what I wanted. He said he could do life-size wraps."

Then LaVallee called longtime photographer Tim Kern and asked for dozens of photos of athletes. Some are related to school staff including LaVallee, whose son's photo is part of the showcase. Others are athletes known in their sport.

"I went through many photos before picking the final ones," he said. "What's amazing is the partnership with Tim Kern. It's so unique. No other school has a photographer that shoots all of the sports and events at the school. Usually there's several photographers taking pictures at a school. Some are yearbook students who take pictures of different sports. Others are maybe from a newspaper or private company, but it's not the same person year after year like Tim. We are very blessed to have Tim."

LaValle said the cost of the wrap was about $2,500. Kern didn't charge the school. He gave the best images of action shots of athletes. Some of his canvas work is also on display throughout the school.

"I don't know if any other school could do this with the same consistency as Tim has given us over the years," LaValle said. "Quite frankly, I hope other schools don't copy us because this is so unique."