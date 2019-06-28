By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Staff Writer
SOUTH GULF COVE — Fire started by a lightning strike quickly spread through a South Gulf Cove couple’s home Thursday night, destroying everything including a new vehicle.
Members of the South Gulf Cove Homeowner’s Association quickly reacted to help their neighbors Joe and Suzy Milan. Lightning hit the roof of the garage of the Tecumseh Circle home. Fire in the attic burned away the roof and walls, exposing the inside of the home to the elements. Heavy rains Friday didn’t help the couple’s ability to salvage anything remaining in the home.
A neighbor took in the couple, but Suzy reportedly went to the hospital due to stress.
“I think they got out in time, it’s just losing everything that created so much stress for Suzy and Joe,” said South Gulf Cove Homeowner’s Association President Peter J. Watson.
“Suzy went to Englewood Hospital. I sent out a letter to Homeowner’s Association members telling them the fire destroyed the Milan’s new car as well.”
The couple is now staying with friends.
On Friday, neighbors collected Walmart gift cards, cash and other donations. One Homeowner’s Association member, Joe Cooper, offered a vacant home he owns for the couple to live in if needed while their home is being rebuilt.
“I authorized a $1,000 donation from our contingency fund to help them recover from this devastating loss,” Watson said. “The Red Cross is offering temporary hotel accommodations as well. They are going to need furnishings and other things. We know insurance covers some things, but not everything. We have been in contact with a member of the Community Emergency Response Team, who was helping the couple.”
Several neighbors are willing to plan fundraisers to help the couple. They also have two small dogs. Some neighbors are donating food for the pets.
One neighbor, Cindy Lou, reminded everyone to be aware of the closest fire hydrant to their home. There are reflectors on the road near some hydrants. The reflectors are used for firefighters to easily find hydrants at night.
“Firemen lost some valuable time last night with the fire on Tecumsah because the hydrant was covered by weeds and brush,” Lou wrote, adding some reflectors may not have been replaced after streets were recently repaved.
Donations for the family can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Anytime Fitness, 41 Chaillet Road, Rotonda West. Checks should be made out to Joseph Milan.
Email: Elaine.Allen@yoursun.com
