ENGLEWOOD — The time is here for local beaches to go dark.
Sea turtle nesting season officially begins Wednesday and extends to Oct. 31. Turtles don’t carry watches and have already started nesting on beaches on Manasota Key and other barrier islands.
This time of year, it’s important for people to make sure lights are out at night, so nesting female turtles — and later their hatchlings — don’t become confused and disoriented.
Both Sarasota and Charlotte counties have sea turtle protection ordinances that call for Gulf-front property owners to turn off or shield any of their lights — outdoor or indoor — from shining onto beaches. Also, beach furniture should be removed at night, and holes dug in the sand should be filled back in.
Florida’s East Coast started seeing leatherback sea turtles lumbering onto Atlantic beaches in February. The first loggerhead and green sea turtles nests have also been reported this season to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Mote Marine Laboratory — which oversees 288 sea turtle nesting patrol volunteers along 35 miles of beach from Longboat Key south to Venice — reported its first loggerhead nest April 21 on Casey Key near Nokomis.
More unusual, Mote reported a leatherback sea turtle — the largest of sea turtle species and one that generally nests along the Atlantic coastline — nested recently in the Venice area. The last time a leatherback was seen nesting on the local beach was 2001, according to Mote.
The Coastal Wildlife Club, which oversees volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key, has already reported its first four loggerhead nests this season.
According to the FWC, Florida sees 90 percent of the loggerhead nesting in the United States and 42 percent of the nesting worldwide. Besides leatherbacks and loggerheads, Kemp’s ridley, green sea turtles, and, very rarely, hawksbill sea turtles nest on Florida beaches. The state’s East Coast sees the predominance of sea turtle nesting, but local barrier islands are considered significant nesting habitats on the West Coast.
“Sarasota County has the highest density of loggerhead nests on the Gulf Coast of Florida,” Mote spokesperson Stephannie Kettle said.
Sarasota County beaches aren’t the only ones providing prime habitat for loggerheads. Last season, out of the 14,309 loggerhead nests reported on Florida’s West Coast, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties accounted for 9,796 nests.
The Coastal Wildlife Club website reported how its volunteers recorded 4,062 loggerhead nests in 2018, compared to the 4,394 in 2017 and 5,047 in 2016. Those totals, however, are significantly higher than the 3,156 nests in 1998.
The 2018 nesting season actually proved successful despite the outbreak and resilience of the toxic red tide algae bloom. The outbreak of intense and persistent red tide blooms took an unusually high toll on sea turtles, just as it had on other marine life, but the nesting numbers proved to be a good season.
Along shorelines in Southwest Florida from November of 2017 to January of this year, the FWC documented 1,296 stranded sea turtles — 402 loggerheads, 417 Kemp’s ridleys, 448 green turtles, six hawksbills, and 23 sea turtles not identified to particular species. Of those stranded turtles, 1,126 were dead.
“The previous five-year average number of stranded sea turtles for the area from November through present was 520,” said Luciano Soares, an assistant scientist with the Marine Turtle Program. Last year, represented a 2.5 percent jump in the number of stranded sea turtles the state normally expects.
“(FWC) attributes 589 of the stranded sea turtles — 252 loggerheads, 265 Kemp’s ridleys, and 72 green turtles — to the red tide,” Soares said.
“This is the largest number of stranded sea turtles we have attributed to a single red tide event. The next largest group was documented during 2006, when we attributed 345 stranded sea turtles to a red tide.”
