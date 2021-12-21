LITTLE GASPARILLA ISLAND — The two dozen islanders will be able maintain their land lines — at least for now.
Lumen Technologies withdrew its request with the Federal Communications Commission to end phone service to the bridgeless barrier island on Friday.
Lumen, formally known as CenturyLink, filed last month with the FCC a request to be allowed to discontinue landline service to Little Gasparilla Island. The request was originally filed under Embarq Florida Inc.
In the original application, the phone provider cited how it faced rising costs to continue for landline services to the island. The company claims its equipment there is deteriorating and in need of frequent repair.
The FCC Wireline Competition Bureau announced Friday the telephone provider pulled its request to discontinue landline service to the bridgeless island.
In a public notice last month, FCC officials suggested they weren’t thoroughly convinced one or more of the alternative mobile wireless services satisfies “an adequate replacement” for the landlines.
Most of the island’s 500 homes are vacation rentals. Only 26 residences on Little Gasparilla maintain “legacy” landlines, according to the original application filed with the FCC. Landlines, however, have proven more dependable than cellular service in the wake of hurricanes.
The landline users may be facing a temporary extension of their landline service.
“Consumers are seeking next-generation products to stay connected, and we are transitioning away from certain legacy products and facilities to focus on meeting customers’ demands for more modern services,” Luman spokeswoman Danielle Spears told The Daily Sun in an email.
“CenturyLink plans to stop providing landline telephone service on Little Gasparilla Island …,” Spears stated.
“All of these customers currently have multiple alternatives for voice service available to them. We know change is hard and are committed to working with our customers to ensure a smooth transition to another voice provider.”
