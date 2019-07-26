ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood community continues the tradition and celebrates 63 years of Pioneer Days. On Aug. 17, the Little Miss Englewood pageant will take place at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. On-site registration starts at 9 a.m., and the pageant begins at 10 a.m.
The first Little Miss Englewood Pageant was held in 1971. The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee is thrilled to keep this event going — a great way to kick off Pioneer Days.
There is an entrance fee for contestants of $30, with a $10 per sibling fee after that. Contestants of all ages from infant to 12 years old are welcome to participate. The age groups are as follows: 0-12 months; 13-30 months; 31-42 months; 43 months-6 years; 7-9 years; and 10-12 years.
Within the categories, first-, second-, and third-place winners will be chosen. Children of all ages to be judged on natural beauty, overall appearance, poise, personality, stage presence. They will not based on attire. Children aged 43 months and up will be interviewed by the emcee.
Those who place in the top three of each age category are invited to ride on the Pioneer Day Parade float on Sept. 2. A packet with all the information and a release form will need to be filled out and signed.
Admission is $2 per person, or bring four cans of nonperishable food for the food bank. The pageant will end around 2 p.m. Registration will be done on-site, however, forms will be available at www.englewoodpioneerdays.com and at Englewood United Methodist Church. Please direct any questions to the event chair, Dianna Walston at diannawalston@gmail.com.
