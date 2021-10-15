ENGLEWOOD — One day it could be painting a seahorse on a pumpkin, and the next making a wreath from starfish and conch shells, as artist Denise Daly keeps teaches students of all levels.
Two women recently spent the morning with Daly at the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay making mixed media wreaths.
"It's stress-free," said Daly, who lived near the water at Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and the tropical waters of the Florida Keys, where she wintered for 15 years before moving to Rotonda West and teach how to create seascapes. "I have students who come in with various experience. Some are first timers and others are advanced."
Daly shows students techniques on painting the 12-by-12-inch canvas to resemble weathered wood. Then she works individually with students while they design the wreath from a combination of sea creatures.
"I am a first-timer," said Angela Hitts of Venice. "I like the way my canvas has turned out."
Daly said sometimes her classes are full and she has to turn people away.
"Other times it's a little slower," she said. "Because you can create something different each time, it's worth coming back. This is an excellent class for someone who has never painted before and would like to try it without investing in supplies."
Tuesday, Daly taught a mixed media class in the morning and a 9-inch artificial pumpkin painting class in the afternoon.
She enjoys painting home decor furnishings — trays, tables, chests, chairs, stools, mailboxes, and wine glasses. Some of her favorite subjects are beach scenes, shells, flowers and mermaids.
She is also an acrylic painting instructor and teaches resin art, where she says no experience is necessary. In November and December, she will be teaching holiday mixed media classes including a Christmas tree made from shells and starfish and a Santa flamingo on wood. All supplies are included at those classes. Many of the paintings that she posts for sale are projects that she has taught.
Daly is one of dozens of teachers at the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay, 452 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The collaborative is made of nearly 50 local artists with special events every month.
Another instructor is PJ Schadler, who recently started a new batik techniques series. Classes, held at the Arts Alliance, explore different batik techniques.
Schadler, a multi-media abstract artist, designs classes for small groups to accommodate new students in any class.
Batik is a Japanese technique of wax-resist dyeing on cloth by drawing dots and lines of the resist with a spouted tool called a canting, or by printing the resist with a copper stamp called a cap. The wax resists dyes and allows the artist to color selectively by soaking the cloth in one color and removing the wax with boiling water. The procedure is repeated with multiple colors.
Schadler tells students there are no mistakes in creating Wabi-Sabi which is part of the Batik session where "imperfections in art" are welcome.
Schadler and students will use tea bags, grasses, printed napkins and flowers to create "tea in the garden" canvases from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 22. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 10, Schadler will teach how to use wine and coffee as paint and corks as print making tools and yarn and gold leaf for texture in a "Wabi-Sabi with Wine" session. Classes include supplies.
For more information about classes and other artists, visit www.artsallianceoflemonbay.org or call 941-475-7141.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.