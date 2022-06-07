SARASOTA — By a narrow margin, Sarasota County will continue to levy a tax on local businesses.
A year ago, during their commission reports, commissioners approved the idea of eliminating the local tax by September 2024 on businesses operating in Sarasota County.
On Tuesday, county staff brought the topic back to commissioners for further discussion and direction, and by a 3-2 margin with Commissioners Mike Moran and Christian Ziegler dissenting, the board reversed direction and agreed to retain the tax.
Even though commissioners were due to discuss items related to the Economic Development Corp. in the afternoon, the discussion often verged into EDC issues since 44% of the agency’s funding comes from the tax.
The EDC also receives another $705,000 from the county in other funding, Moran noted.
Besides the county’s local business tax — which is on a sliding scale based on the type of business and number of employees — each of the county’s municipalities levies its own tax, a point raised by Commissioner Nancy Detert.
Detert noted that elimination of the tax wouldn’t affect what the cities levy.
“It does affect the cities in their budgeting negatively,” she said.
Neither Moran nor Ziegler saw any reason to continue collecting the tax.
“I can’t in good faith support this without a direct connection between this tax and a clear public purpose,” Moran said.
“I never really understood it and what business got out of it,” Ziegler added.
However, a motion by the two commissioners to eliminate the tax failed by a 2-3 vote, leading to the subsequent 3-2 vote to retain the tax.
