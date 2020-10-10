SARASOTA — The doctors treating COVID-19 patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are quite familiar with the treatment regimen President Donald Trump received: It’s the same one they’re using.
In fact, they’ve overseen clinical trials for much of it.
Drs. Kirk Voelker, director of Clinical Research, and Manuel Gordillo, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control, recently gave another media briefing.
The hospital has participated in testing of convalescent plasma and the antiviral drug remdesivir, they said, and currently has three trials underway involving Regeneron’s cocktail: one for hospitalized patients, one for infected persons isolating at home and one for people who have been exposed, to see if it keeps them from becoming infected.
The drug is showing promise, Voelker said, but standards haven’t yet been developed for when to administer it.
“It’s a discussion,” he said.
Because the cocktail is still in trials, a “compassionate use” waiver had to be granted by the Food and Drug Administration for it to be given to Trump. But it’s known to be safe, so it was OK to “throw everything we have” at the president, Gordillo said.
Voelker said the fact that the president got infected should be a reminder to everyone that the coronavirus is “still out there.”
“We should not let our guard down,” he said.
Gordillo said that people in the administration were among the people most shielded from the virus, but the strategy of relying largely on frequent testing wasn’t foolproof.
It’s likely that not everyone was actually getting tested every day, he said. He urged a return to the basics: social distancing, masks and hand hygiene.
He said the level of the coronavirus in the county is “relatively stable” but “stuck” at about 15-20 inpatients at Sarasota Memorial each day, and five in the ICU.
“We have not squashed the virus completely,” he said.
No one knows yet when a vaccine will be available, Gordillo said.
Four potential vaccines are in the third phase of trials, when they’re tested for whether they work, he said, and a review panel will consider on Oct. 22 whether any should be approved for emergency use.
Approval isn’t expected, he said, because the third phase only began in August and each of the potential vaccines requires two doses a month apart.
That doesn’t leave enough time before the initial review to determine if any of them is effective, he said.
