SARASOTA — “It would be essentially robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
That was the characterization Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau Tourism Director Sean Doherty gave to legislation making its way through the Florida Legislature to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The measure which has tourism officials locally and across the state crying foul would require both Sarasota and Charlotte counties to contribute a portion of their locally collected tourism development taxes to Visit Florida, the state’s tourism agency for the next three years.
Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley did not mince words in her criticism of the bill.
“This is the biggest attack on the Florida tourism industry ever proposed,” Haley wrote via email.
For Sarasota, Haley wrote, it would mandate sending $2 million from tourist development taxes collected locally to Tallahassee. For fiscal year 2022, the county collected more than $40 million in tourist development taxes.
Charlotte County, which collected $7.7 million from the tax in 2022, would have to send $385,000 or 10% of the tourism agency’s budget to Visit Florida, according to Doherty.
“This would be a significant hit that would force us to roll back a variety of marketing and sales efforts designed to increase tourism expenditures in Charlotte County that support over 13,000 jobs, over $330 million in wages, and reduces the average local residents’ household tax liability by over $1,000 per year,” Doherty wrote.
Haley made the same prediction for Sarasota County, writing that the funds would likely come allocations earmarked for tourism marketing and the arts.
“It would be a huge hit in our ability to promote Sarasota in the future,” Haley wrote.
The shift in funding isn’t the only provision in the measure drawing criticism.
It would require counties to hold voter referendums with 60% approval every six years to renew their local tourist development taxes, nor could it bond projects such as spring training facilities again without voter approval.
And those bonds could only be for six years.
Tourism development taxes, with rates varying by jurisdiction, are collected on short-term rentals of less than six months, typically on accommodations such as hotel rooms.
Both Haley and Doherty agreed that Visit Florida has been of great assistance in effectively using their tourism dollars to market the local opportunities for visitors to the area.
DeSoto County Economic Development/Tourism Director Sondra Guffey was unable to comment, saying by email she was out of the area Friday.
The Florida Association of Counties, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, the Florida Attractions Association, the Florida Association of Museums, the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association, the RV Park and Campground Association, the Small County Coalition, the Associated Industries of Florida, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce have voiced their united opposition to the legislation.
The only organization voicing support for the legislation was Americans for Prosperity, an organization founded by the Koch brothers.
With Republicans holding a super majority in both chambers of the legislature, it is expected that the measure will make its way to DeSantis’ desk.
