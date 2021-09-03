ENGLEWOOD BEACH — It’s been three years since a crowd of protesters gathered in front of Englewood Beach’s Lock ‘N Key Restaurant & Pub, chanting, “Hell no, we won’t go!” and waving “Lock ‘N Key Remodeling Unfair!” signs.
It was a lighthearted sit-in because Lock regulars knew their favorite would reopen in three months.
It could happen all over again Saturday.
The Atamanchuk family recently announced another closing, on Sunday, Sept. 5 — this time for a state-of-the-art kitchen remodel lasting two to three months.
The notice read: “As renovations come close to being finalized. We will make an announcement and give an exact date when we will reopen.”
“Our hopes were to get it done last summer, but with all that happened with COVID last year, we were not able to,” Sue Atamanchuk said.
Of course, remodeling is second nature for the Atamanchuks, who’ve been expanding the Lock, off and on, for 15 years.
They’d planned their major 2018 growth spurt for over a year and launched it during their slowest months, just as they’re doing now.
Back then they were even permitted for a second story overlooking the beach.
Then they ran into the “50% rule,” a state regulation that plagues all flood-zone renovations. It requires that annual structural improvements costing 50% or more of a building’s appraised value be brought up to current Florida Building Code, including FEMA elevation requirements.
Different owners might have just bulldozed the Lock and rebuilt to code.
In fact, according to Rocket Atamanchuk, razing the place would have been faster and cheaper.
But given the Lock’s history, Old Florida charm and beachy personality, the Atamanchuks couldn’t bear to raze it or even raise its roof. Instead, they kept everything at ground level, expanding the inside bar and outdoor dining, and remodeling the dining room.
The 50% rule kept them from doing everything at once.
Today’s high-efficiency kitchen makeover — designed by Venice’s Fishman & Associates, with Englewood’s Truex Preferred Construction as general contractor — finishes the job.
The pandemic might have delayed the remodel, but it also sparked an explosion of to-go business from people who didn’t want to dine out but still wanted the food they loved. In response, the kitchen design pivoted to include a dedicated new takeout area that ensures the highest to-go-food quality.
And back-of-the-house staff and Regional Chef Josh Booze will get a brand-new dream kitchen to work with.
“Those guys in the kitchen come in every day with a smile on their face, excited to be there,” Booze said. “They tried to do what they could with the equipment they had, and the Atamanchuks didn’t hesitate to give them whatever they needed to cook better food. I’ve never met owners who look out for their people like they do.”
Booze — previously chef de cuisine at Fins at Sharky’s, sous-chef at River City Grill and Sarasota’s Crab & Fin, and executive chef at 88 Keys Florida in Punta Gorda’s Wyvern Hotel — recently became regional chef mentoring the long-term and new chefs at all Atamanchuk restaurants.
During the shutdown, the Atamanchuks will continue welcoming guests at Manasota Key sister location SandBar Tiki & Grille, where some of the Lock’s staff will work.
They’ll also be busy getting the family’s new Magnolias on the Bay ready for a mid-September opening, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and takeout.
All the work should be done, and Magnolias should be open, in plenty of time for the Atamanchuks’ 25th anniversary of owning Lock ‘N Key.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.