The private Coral Creek Club in Placida has announced the addition of Jim Lohbauer as the new head golf professional.
Prior to joining Coral Creek Club, Lohbauer was one of the lead professionals on the staff at Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, a top 100 Platinum Club of America. He also served as the Greater Charlotte Area PGA Director.
“We are very excited to have Jim Lohbauer join our team at Coral Creek Club,” said Tom Noyes, the club's general manager. “For the past 20 years, Jim has worked at some top clubs in Florida and North Carolina and demonstrated his skills in golf operations, member instructional programs and junior golf initiatives, as well as managing high profile professional and amateur events such as the LPGA Symetra Tour, a U.S. Open and Mid-Am Qualifier, GPRo Tour, Carolinas PGA Open, North Carolina Amateur and others. Jim is a great addition to our staff.”
Lohbauer also served as executive director of golf at River Run Country Club in Davidson, North Carolina, head pro at Deerwood Country Club in Jacksonville, general manager-head pro at Tradition Golf Club and Head Golf Professional at Highland Creek Golf Club, both in Charlotte.
“Words cannot express how excited I am to be joining the amazing team at Coral Creek Club,” said Lohbauer. “My wife and I were warmly welcomed by the members and staff and we look forward to meeting all the wonderful members at the club and establishing great relationships. With the unveiling of a newly renovated golf course, our professional team will look to elevate the experience and provide truly first class service to our members and guests. I am grateful for this opportunity.”
Lohbauer served as the North Florida PGA Northern Chapter President (2016-2017) and is a certified club fitter for Titleist, Ping, Callaway, TaylorMade and Mizuno. His family includes his wife Denise, a daughter Elizabeth and a son Anthony.
Originally from Peekskill, New York, Jim played two years of college golf at Dutchess College and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing.
Zucker to speak
Caroline Zucker will be the speaker at the Nov. 17 meeting of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice.
Zucker is well-known person in Sarasota County due to her years of serving on the Sarasota County School Board 1992-2000 and 2006-2020, serving as chair five times. Her work experience in Florida includes her years of serving as the director of business development for Family Counseling Center, director of marketing, community outreach and volunteer services for JFCS; president of the Florida School Board Association as well as president of the Greater Florida Consortium.
She also served on all levels of Juvenile Justice: local, regional and state and is currently serving as the State Advisory Group member for DJJ. This remarkable woman has been honored for her dedication and achievements by many local organizations, her commitment to helping to keep the public schools in Sarasota County the best they can be, has positively touched many lives.
The public is invited to this meeting, set for Nov. 17 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Check-in is at 5:15 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. For information visit www.bpwev.org. Reservations are required.
