CCPS Superintendent Steve Dionisio stands with Support Employee of the Year Carmen Blake and Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Bonnie Powell at the Charlotte Local Education Foundation “Golden Apple Teacher and Support Employee of the Year Celebration” held at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club on Saturday evening.
The Golden Apple Teacher of the Year finalists: Cassandra Silvers, The Academy; Bonnie Powell, Lemon Bay High School; Teresa Palmer, Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School; Julie Hock, Port Charlotte High School and Miranda Ford, Port Charlotte High School.
The Support Employee of the Year finalists Carmen Blake, Charlotte High School; Lisa Braccio, Charlotte Technical College; Meagan Hirschy, Peace River Elementary School; Dennis Neff, Port Charlotte High School, and Lisa Nicholson, East Elementary School.
Christopher Hatfield, Courtney Clifton, Lauren Dukes and Braydon LeCroy of the Lemon Bay High School NJROTC Honor Guard present the colors at the Charlotte Local Education Foundation Golden Apple Teacher and Support Employee of the Year Celebration held at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club Saturday evening.
Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio poses with Lemon Bay High School’s Bonnie Powell, the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Award winner.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bonnie Powell is the 2023 Charlotte County Schools Teacher of the Year.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Current and former Teachers of the Year: Andrea Green, Lemon Bay High School (2020); Bonnie Powell, Lemon Bay High School (2023) and Lisa Branno-Penwell, Port Charlotte High School (2022).
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
CCPS Superintendent Steve Dionisio stands with Support Employee of the Year Carmen Blake and Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Bonnie Powell at the Charlotte Local Education Foundation “Golden Apple Teacher and Support Employee of the Year Celebration” held at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club on Saturday evening.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio poses with Carmen Blake, the Support Employee of the Year winner.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Golden Apple Teacher of the Year finalists: Cassandra Silvers, The Academy; Bonnie Powell, Lemon Bay High School; Teresa Palmer, Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School; Julie Hock, Port Charlotte High School and Miranda Ford, Port Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Support Employee of the Year finalists Carmen Blake, Charlotte High School; Lisa Braccio, Charlotte Technical College; Meagan Hirschy, Peace River Elementary School; Dennis Neff, Port Charlotte High School, and Lisa Nicholson, East Elementary School.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Troy Simmons, vice president of Suncoast Credit Union service center operations, welcomes teachers, support personnel and guests.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County School Board Chairperson Cara Reynolds, and Sallie Jones Elementary School Assistant Principal Keli Saras explain the selection process.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Christopher Hatfield, Courtney Clifton, Lauren Dukes and Braydon LeCroy of the Lemon Bay High School NJROTC Honor Guard present the colors at the Charlotte Local Education Foundation Golden Apple Teacher and Support Employee of the Year Celebration held at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club Saturday evening.
ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay High School teacher Bonnie Powell is at the top of her class.
The 26-year educator was recognized as the Charlotte County Education Foundation’s Golden Apple Teacher of the Year for Charlotte County Public Schools at an awards ceremony recognizing local educators and school employees on Saturday.
“This is such an incredible honor,” Powell said Monday.
Powell said there are so many others deserving of the award.
“All of us work together to make it happen,” she said. “It’s a team effort and it feels wonderful to be recognized.”
Powell has taught English at Lemon Bay High School for 26 years. With class sizes ranging from seven to 32 students, Powell said she enjoys working with pupils one-on-one but also likes the challenges of a large class.
“I’ve always loved words and vocabulary,” Powell said. “I like coaching and I enjoy writing. I just love being in a classroom.”
At the ceremony, Powell received a trophy, a gift certificate, a check from sponsor Suncoast Credit Union and a “golden apple” with caramel.
Media specialist Carmen Blake, of Charlotte High School, was named Support Employee of the Year.
CLEF and Suncoast Credit Union present the annual awards to celebrate the contribution of Charlotte County Public Schools support employees and teachers, according to a news release. This year’s event was held at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Ten finalists were selected to be honored at the event.
The Teacher of the Year finalists were:
• Miranda Ford, of Port Charlotte Middle School
• Julie Hock, of Port Charlotte High School
• Teresa Palmer, of Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School
• Bonnie Powell, of Lemon Bay High School
• Cassandra Silvers, of The Academy
The Support Employee of the Year finalists were:
• Carmen Blake, of Charlotte High School
• Lisa Braccio, of Charlotte Technical College
• Meagan Hirschy, of Peace River Elementary
• Dennis Neff, of Port Charlotte High School
• Lisa Nicholson, of East Elementary School
“This is a milestone achievement for these professionals that give so much to the students in their care,” CLEF Executive Director Sara Wierhake said. “We are honored to work alongside them.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.