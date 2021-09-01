PUNTA GORDA — Four of five airport commissioners said they don’t want a small manufacturing company to be an airport tenant anymore.
In an emergency session called Wednesday by Charlotte County Airport Commissioner Vanessa Oliver, the board voted 4-1 against Oliver’s motion to extend the lease of Gulf Contours one more year.
The action means the 14-employee company that makes panels for such industries as motor homes, is now officially occupying property where they are not wanted. They must pay 50% higher rent as of Sept. 1 or face immediate eviction. Eviction could eventually proceed.
Oliver fought for the company and after the meeting, wiped away tears as she said goodbye to the company owners, Jerry and Janet Goin.
“I don’t understand why they’re so heartless,” she told The Daily Sun, speaking of her fellow commission members.
Speaking in favor of the company’s continued leasing was Punta Gorda City Council Member Jaha Cummings, employee David Rogg, and Bill Dryburgh, president of the local Realtors association.
Dryburgh told the commission word has gotten out as far as Pittsburgh that the airport is kicking out a manufacturing tenant reportedly to create a storage space. In fact, the plan is to use the site as staging for a new fueling facility that Allegiant Airlines would pay for.
Dryburgh said he is working with an industrial client in Pittsburgh about a move to Charlotte County, but the client was having second thoughts after hearing of the commission plans for eviction.
“All I can ask you is that you consider us more than a new storage facility,” Jerry Goin said at the beginning of the meeting. “We have been a good neighbor.”
He told the commission, his options, at age 79, are to find a buyer or declare bankruptcy. With the company will go all of his retirement resources. Negotiations to sell to a motor home builder were suspended with the pandemic.
Gulf Contours was behind on the rent during the recession, but caught up and is current. The company started in 1998 on Taylor Road and moved to the airport in 1999. It moved to its current building in 2002.
Oliver first made a motion to continue Gulf Contour’s lease another year with options to renew. No one seconded it, and Chairman James Herston ended the meeting. But even the other board members thought that was too abrupt. So after some debate, Oliver agreed to amend her motion to be one year, with no renewal. Commissioner Rob Hancik seconded the motion, but in the end, they all voted against Oliver, who was in shock.
“Please don’t do something that’s going to kill the jobs for these 14 people,” she pleaded before the vote.
Oliver and the Goins argued that killing their lease goes against the county’s and the airport’s policy of growing higher-paying jobs and economic development.
The Goins argued that they cannot find anywhere in the county that has a building of sufficient height and electrical power supply for manufacturing. Jerry Goin said he has been looking for years.
Before the meeting, Economic Development Director Dave Gammon told The Daily Sun his office has suggested options to the Goins. But at the meeting, the Goins said no one has come up with a location for them in the county.
Goin acknowledged to The Daily Sun that he could have moved to North Port or Fort Myers, but his employees would not have been able to commute that far.
“I rely on these guys like crazy,” he said.
Parish and the airport’s lawyer, Darol Carr, have been trying to end the lease with Gulf Contours since 2017. The problem for the airport, Parish told commissioners in February, is that the area is really intended for filling 12-14 fuel tankers a day.
But the Goins signed on with another airport CEO, who was very solicitous, Goin said, and talked them out of going to DeSoto County.
Opposing commissioners said they have heard all of this before, for the past five years. The company has received many extensions. Most of the commissioners said they did not believe Gulf Contours would ever make a move.
“How many times have we heard the exact same thing,” said Commissioner Paul Andrews.
“They seem to be very hard working,” said Commissioner Kathleen Coppola. “I would like to make some other accommodation. Build a building,” she suggested, as did Oliver.
The airport received some $24 million in pandemic aid from the federal government this year, Oliver noted, some of which is being used to build rental airplane hangars. Why not use it to build a new space for Gulf Contours, she asked. There was no discussion of that option.
Goin told The Daily Sun he was never given any reason for why the airport wanted his building. He said he has never spoken with Parish, and Parish has never visited the manufacturing site.
Hancik asked Goin why he did not attend either of the workshops Hancik requested to address the problem. Goin said no one at the airport told him of these workshops.
