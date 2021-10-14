Business owners and managers in Charlotte and Sarasota counties were happy Thursday as word got around that the U.S.-Canada border will soon open and allow fully-vaccinated Canadians to visit the United States.
U.S. officials said Wednesday will reopen land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For some owners, our neighbors to the north have provided a large share of their business.
In 2019, the last year before the pandemic, Charlotte County counted 49,000 visitors from Canada, according to Sean Doherty, the county's tourism director. They spent about $47.5 million in that county alone.
"I think it's going to be an extremely busy year," said Vito Recchia, owner of Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
"We would deliver to Maple Leaf 150 to 200 times a week" in pre-pandemic years, he said.
Maple Leaf Golf and Country Club consists of 1,112 homes. It's one of several communities off Kings Highway that is popular with wintering Canadians. Mitch Krach, the general manger, says about 48% of the residents there come from Canada.
Their absence has been obvious.
"Only 20% of our residents returned in the last 19 months," he added.
Krach said he has already heard from Maple Leaf residents who said they are looking forward to coming back.
Maybe not all of them. The border closing has taken a toll on Maple Leaf's Canadian population: of the 80 homes sold in the community this year, most were purchased by Americans, said Krach.
Maple Leaf had to adjust for the missing Canadians. They opened their golf course, which is for residents, to the general public to make up for golf course losses, he said.
A mile away, at Fin Sushi and Grill in the Peachland Promenade mall, owner Aline Chen is looking forward to greeting the Canadians who enjoyed her fare prior to the pandemic.
"I haven't seen them since 2020," she said. "They said goodbye to me around March of that year, and they said they would come back soon — but they didn't."
Chen said she misses their familiar faces and is "pretty excited to see our regular customers."
"A lot of times they book tables for several," she added. "We had a lot of Canadian customers."
BACK TO THE BEACHES
The Canadian border is more than 2,600 miles from Englewood, but news Thursday about how Canadians can return was welcomed — very welcomed in the business community.
"They are a huge part of our golf leagues and daily play," said David Kelly, general manager for the Rotonda Golf and County Club, which offers 99 holes of golf between its various courses.
Elizabeth Chappell is a broker with Gulf Realty on Manasota Key, an agency with more than 300 seasonal rental properties.
While many winter visitors hail from midwestern states like Michigan or the northeast like New York, as many as 25% are from Canada, she said.
Canadians generally make their reservations two months or more in advance, so they should start calling soon. Chappell said Canadians generally prefer to rent condominiums at Sandpiper Key or residences in Rotonda West.
Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota-Sandpiper Key Association, said he hasn't heard from Canadian members of the association, but he, too, welcomes their return.
COMING ATTRACTIONS
One of the biggest attractions in Punta Gorda is Fishermen's Village, which has numerous restaurants, shops, and the King Fisher Fleet's boat rides and rentals.
"We are just thrilled," said Kathy Burnham, marketing director for Fishermen's Village on Thursday. "This is good news for us that the border will open.
"We will welcome them with open arms."
Since Fishermen's Village is comprised of individual businesses, it wouldn't be feasible to assess how many Canadians visit there. However, it attracts people from out of town, out of state, and before the pandemic, out of the country, as it is a popular tourist attraction.
At Bella Napoli in Port Charlotte, Recchia predicts things will become rather chaotic once Canadian visitors and winter residents return.
On Thursday, he called the period prior to the border reopening, "the calm before the storm."
