ENGLEWOOD — Englewood may not have been Warren Loranger's hometown, but he's remembered for his great generosity to the Englewood community like it was his own.
Loranger, 98, died July 23 at the Carol Care assisted living facility in Palmer Ranch, north Sarasota.
"He was a legend, really a legend," Dave Dignam said, remembering Loranger as a quiet and humble philanthropist who shied away from recognition. "He was a great, great guy."
Dignam recalled how his father, Tom, and others worked to find donors for an Englewood YMCA. The late Ferold Davis, then the Englewood Bank president, suggested Dignam talk to Loranger, a retiree living on Manasota Key.
Loranger was a former owner of Pella Windows and Doors in Michigan, Detroit Doors and Hardware Company and Fire Doors Incorporated before moving, first as a winter resident, to Englewood, The Daily Sun reported in 2014.
Schematic plans in hand for the YMCA, now located on Medical Boulevard, Tom Dignam met Loranger, who then agreed to donate $1 million for the facility.
Loranger told The DailySun in 2014 how he had been active as a boy in Michigan YMCAs. He also donated to various Michigan nonprofits, charities and his alma mater, the University of Detroit.
But his generosity did not end there.
Dave recalled how a dinner was held at Englewood Community Hospital auditorium to honor the donors. Dignam was running late, people were already enjoying their meals, when Loranger called Dignam over to him and quietly told Dignam he wanted to donate a second $1 million for the YMCA. He would later donate to the YMCA Sky Academy, a charter middle school on River Road.
"He didn't like a lot of flash," Dignam said. He recalled how Loranger made him tear up at the dinner, causing others to ask him what was wrong.
Loranger initially balked at having the Englewood YMCA facility named for him. The Dignams were among those who finally convinced Loranger to allow the naming of the YMCA since it might encourage others to be just as generous to the community.
Loranger, an abstract artist himself, also joined others who donated to transform the defunct American Legion post on South McCall Road into the Englewood Art Center that's now associated with the Ringling College of Art and Design. He also contributed to the Venice Art Center.
"He made an impact on VAC by supporting us annually for 25 years as well as helping us build and embellish our Warren Loranger Courtyard, our beautiful fountain, and our brand new 'Warren Loranger' classroom," Venice Art Center CEO Mary Moscatelli wrote in an online remembrance of Loranger.
"He was always willing to help," Moscatelli said.
As might be expected by those who knew him, Loranger requested no visitation or other services. Online obituaries described how he will be cremated with a final internment in a family plot at the All Saints Cemetery, Clarkston, Michigan.
