The Library Foundation for Sarasota County welcomed 430 guests in-person and 100 additional livestreaming guests when it presented its annual “Love Our Libraries” author luncheon at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium this month.
The guest speaker was Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., the Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, author, literary scholar, and creator and host of the groundbreaking PBS genealogy series, “Finding Your Roots.” His talk was followed by a question-and-answer session led by Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a Sarasota resident and former foreign correspondent for CNN, NPR and PBS.
The “Love Our Libraries” luncheon raised more than $350,000, which will go toward the purchase of books and digital resources to be used throughout the Sarasota County library system, free books mailed monthly to hundreds of Sarasota’s youngest residents through the Library Foundation’s partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and innovative programs like the Creation Stations that are now in nine of Sarasota County’s 10 library branches.
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County was the presenting sponsor.
To learn more about the Library Foundation for Sarasota County and how you can get involved, please visit SarasotaLibraryFoundation.org or call 941-404-3139.
