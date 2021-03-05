ENGLEWOOD — Signs of the toxic red tide algae has crept offshore of Manasota Key.
Water samples are shows low concentrations, however winds have kept it away from local beaches so far.
“We haven’t had signs of it yet,” said Mark Timchula, better known as the Beach Guy for his umbrella rentals on Englewood Beach. The key word is “yet.”
Among its daily beach conditions reports on visitbeaches.org Thursday, Mote Marine Laboratory reported beachgoers complaining of slight respiratory irritations. Coughing and scratchy throats can be a sign of airborne red tide toxins.
Venice and other public beaches in Sarasota County appear free of red tide, according to Mote reports. The good news, too, is no dead fish and marine life — another telltale sign of red tides — have washed up onto beaches.
But water samples taken from Stump Pass south past Boca Grande Pass are continuing to show some red tide algae.
The Florida and Fish Conservation Commission posts an interactive map on myfwc.com with the results of water sampling taken in the last eight days.
The map Thursday showed water samples of taken from Stump Pass south with very low — 1,000 to 10,000 cells per liter of water —to low counts— 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water. Pine Island Sound, which is south of Charlotte Harbor, is still seeing higher, medium concentrations of 100,000 to 1 million per liter of water.
For an updated report today and more information about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.