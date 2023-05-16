Loyal pup looks for 'furever' home after death of friend

ENGLEWOOD - Suncoast Humane Society is working to find a forever home for a dog that it says has already shown his loyalty.
Leal, which means "Loyal" in Spanish, has been brought to the Englewood nonprofit thorough a "Freedom Rider."
Leal was discovered along a road as it stood by and apparently tried to assist another dog that had been struck - and killed - by a car.
"Leal was found on the side of the road looking after his friend that was sadly hit by a car," Chelsea Dorato, of Suncoast Humane Society, said in a Tuesday news release. "Leal in Spanish means Loyal, and that is exactly what this sweet boy is...He stayed by his friends side and didn't want to leave him."
The other dog died, but Leal was taken in temporarily, Dorato said.
"He is now looking for his furever home and family to live his best life with," she said.
Along with Leal, the shelter has about 100 other animals - 140 when foster care is included - that are up for adoption. They recently received about 20 puppies after people discovered two liters.
They have dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, chinchillas, ferrets, birds and two ball pythons among its current menagerie that it's trying to get to new human partners.
"We're as full as full can be right now," she said in an interview with The Daily Sun.
They are hosting adoption events in early June and showcasing some of the animals at pet stores in the region.
Depending on the animal, different rates apply. The dogs and cats are all spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Puppies less than 6 months old are $200; kittens less than 6 months old are $150; dogs over 6 months are $125; cats older than 6 months are $100. Any dog or cat over 7 years old is $75.
There are different rate for ferrets, chincillas, birds and the snake situation.
"We have a whole snake setup that someone gave up," she said. "We're asking $500 for it...it's worth $3,700."
She emphasized there are benefits to people having pets.
"They get lifelong friendship. All our animals, that's all they want - and they give that love to their human. And you're saving their life - you saved them from being in a shelter."
Suncoast Humane Society is at 6781 San Casa Drive in Englewood.
