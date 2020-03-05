North Port commissioners this weekend head to Washington, D.C., for a Congressional City Conference hosted by the National League of Cities. The idea is to combine time with League leadership and visits with Florida lawmakers and other influencers.
But not all of North Port's five commissioners will attend the conference running through Wednesday. Vice Mayor Jill Luke is staying home. Mayor Debbie McDowell and commissioners Pete Emrich, Vanessa Carusone and Chris Hanks plan to go. Costs for registration, travel and accommodations come from an expense account each commissioner is given annually. That figure is about $9,000. And each commissioner has a $31,000 annual salary.
Luke, who has attended other such events, including a recent one in Tallahassee with the others, said repeated visits for the same purpose are wasted money and lost days. The others disagree, saying personal relationships are how business is done.
The North Port Sun asked Luke, Emrich and Carusone their views on such travel and its cost-effectiveness.
Jill Luke: “We as a city have two Legislative Days that commissioners can attend. Each is a product of our membership with the Florida League of Cities and the National League of Cities. There are many issues on both levels that affect cities, so they advocate on behalf of cities as a whole, for protection of the rights of the cities.
“The first Legislative Day, each organization heads up a legislative conference to bring as many of their members to the capitals (Tallahassee/Washington), en masse, in one voice, to speak one on one with the legislators about the priorities that the organizations have made … and then the individuals visiting the legislators can give them their city’s personal priorities.
"The second, a couple times a year, the organizations provide educational conferences. These are exceptional. Not only do the commissioners get up-to-date education on several topics, there are opening and closing sessions with great speakers that are outstanding.
“Each commissioner has dollars to spend on travel, education, registration, hotels … anything that the commissioner does to fulfill their duties and obligations, to their discretion, what they want to participate in. So a commissioner has to decide what they feel is a priority, as there is not enough money to do everything that we could do.
“In my first year of service, I attended the NLC Legislative Days in (Washington) D.C. and learned and experienced things that definitely aided me in my understanding of my position and the position of those on the federal level. It was a valuable trip. My second time last year to DC … it was very different. With having more knowledge under my belt, I was able to soak up/observe some things that I did not find valuable to me … at least not worth spending that amount of money on that trip. I felt the money could have been used in a more valuable place for me. To me, I found that D.C. was so polarized along party lines that there was not any motion, or hope of motion, by using my voice.
"In Tallahassee, I found political rhetoric and alignments, but they are not frozen … I feel my voice still has some strength at the state level.
"So after last year’s trip to D.C., I decided that I would not go any more, but that I would use my expense account on things that I thought would be more valuable for me. What is valuable to me will not match up to what everyone else feels is valuable … and that is all right.
“We are all different and do things differently. So what I did was speak with our representatives here locally, instead of going there. I got to articulate, one-on-one, what I would have stated there, but without the expense.
“Yes, I will miss out on the sessions and/or tours, but I’m all right with that. My calendar is full of things that, at this point, I feel are more valuable for me to be a part of. It comes down to personal decisions and evaluations … it ends up my choice.”
Vanessa Carusone: “We have been extremely successful for the past 13 years or more by attending these Legislative Action Days. In the past we have secured federal funds for a variety of projects and saved funding resources that were due to be cut. With the redistricting that took place around 2012, we were able to introduce our city and its hurdles, along with its success stories, to new legislators who did not know we existed. We have become friendly with individual senators and representatives, that a mere phone call makes it possible to erect change at any given moment. The relationships with (federal) staff members, agency directors and other government leaders is extraordinary.
“While going to the capital is always a success, regardless, if we are merely creating relationships or lobbying for a new funding idea, the workshops that the NLC has put on in the past, all have made differences here in our city. For example, the Makers Market was a concept learned about at a workshop, as was the Main Street Community idea — I’ve not garnered support for this yet — and affordable housing.
"Other takeaways from our D.C. visit include: Community-building; business strategies and working together; service deliveries/innovative thinking and which services have outlived themselves; talent optimization, that people look for meaning and not just jobs; leadership affecting positive outcomes; and staying relevant, asking questions and just listening, don’t talk.
“The way I see it, trips to (Washington) D.C. are a win-win.”
Pete Emrich: “Last year was the first time I went to Washington, D.C. It was a whirlwind trip. In just a few days we lobbied congressional members for the city's legislative priorities, which are mental health funding, homelessness, infrastructure and medical marijuana reclassification.
“Then at the National League of Cities conference, we learned about the importance of fiber-optic opportunities in cities across America from Susan P. Crawford (President Obama's Special Assistant for Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy). It really hit home for North Port. We have parents who park at our city hall so their children can use the free internet to do their homework. Susan Crawford said by not taking on the issue locally, state and nationwide, America will become a second-class country in technology. She said fiber optics can help in emergency situations, healthcare, schools, libraries, transportation and even with climate change issues. We are seeing this happen in North Port.
“We also heard from Ben Carson, the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He talked about public-private partnerships that make housing affordable for teachers, new firefighters and police officers. We need this in North Port.
“We met with Congressman Greg Steube. He said there's a lot of infighting going on in Washington. He told us he was working on additional funding for River Road and would continue looking for funding for North Port projects.
“We also spoke to legislators about our federal priorities — healthcare for veterans, protection of clean water, high-speed broadband, funding for the opioid crisis, school safety and homelessness, suicide prevention and treatment, affordable and workforce housing, child welfare reform, funding for Price Boulevard widening and the proposed interstate exit interchange at Yorkshire Boulevard in North Port and broadband infrastructure.
“I would say it was pretty meaningful. We will do it again next year.”
