The newly installed officers for the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club are, from left, President Kerry E. Mack along with Kathy Lindhurt, who installed the officers, Darci Pfeiffer, Lisa Shavers, Patricia Vollmar, Nadine Kubisch, Marilyn Finn and Mary White.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANNIE JOYCE
Longtime Englewood attorney Kerry E. Mack is the new president of the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club.
ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club swore in new officers Jan. 6 at its installation luncheon and business meeting.
Longtime Englewood attorney Kerry Mack was installed as the club’s new president. Club member Kathy Lindhurt installed the officers.
First vice president is Darci Pfeiffer and second vice president is Lisa Shavers. Recording secretary is Patricia Vollmar and Nadine Kubisch is the treasurer. Financial secretary is Marilyn Finn and corresponding secretary is Mary White.
The club planned its annual fundraising rummage sale for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27-28 at its historic clubhouse, 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. The sale helps the club raise funds for scholarships for local high school students.
