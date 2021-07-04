ENGLEWOOD — Joseph Webster is passionate for the products he sells. They cost him more money to produce, but he's proud they are made in America.
As the owner of Breeze Carts, 167 W. Dearborn St., Webster's interest in the industry was fueled when he couldn't find golf carts made in the United States.
"I saw numerous, poor-quality Chinese-made carts flooding the market and felt it was necessary to make a cart in the U.S., not just assembled in the U.S.," he wrote in a statement to The Daily Sun. "First and foremost, made in the USA is quality over quantity."
The all-aluminum chassis, underbody and the ability to use virtually any aftermarket body kit is what makes Breeze Carts unique, he said.
"The quality, warranty, service, and support are far superior," he said. "It costs us significantly more to get components from U.S. sources, but it is the right thing to do, the patriotic thing to do."
He believes bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. is not only worth it, it's necessary for the "strength and future of our country."
Webster said using this practice, he produces higher quality products with a warranty.
"As a result of those beliefs, we've changed how we sell our product," he wrote. "Our customers are proud to support 'Made in the USA' products. Everyone buys direct. We save the customer thousands of dollars over the big national brands, and we're not that much more expensive than the cheap foreign carts, because of their dealer markups, middlemen and salespeople."
Webster has been in business for six years and three in Englewood. He produces two- to four-passenger custom and sport and two- to eight-person extended carts.
"We moved to Dearborn Street to help in reviving the district and fill a large vacancy on the street," Webster said. "Englewood and the surrounding areas have enormous growth potential in new golf cart friendly communities, and close proximity to I-75 offers access to communities from Marco Island to The Villages.
"Our clients are from all over the country, and discussions for additional manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. have already begun," he said.
Webster says he runs his business with "respect toward everyone we encounter. Gratefulness for the privilege to serve our customers, team members, business partners and community."
The Breeze Cart website sums up Webster's thoughts about doing business in America.
"We believe in our independence. We have never accepted a penny of government funding, hand-outs, or bail-outs. We plan for economic downturns, and manage our business responsibly. We will never accept taxpayer funding. We can look every American in the eyes knowing that we did not burden them with increased taxes due to irresponsible acts, regardless of culpability. We're passionate about the United States of America."
