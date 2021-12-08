MANASOTA KEY - Sue and Rocket Atamanchuk, Manasota Key owners of the Lock ‘N Key remodel and the booming SandBar Tiki & Grille, just spread their dominion over even more of the key’s three skinny square miles.
More than two years ago, they purchased the long-shuttered Manasota Key Coffee House, a half mile up North Beach Road from SandBar.
The Gulf-facing compound, on a full acre backing up to Lemon Bay, would, they said, be renamed Magnolias Market on the Bay.
They planned a small gourmet market along with light breakfast plus deli items for takeout and delivery.
The Atamanchuks originally planned to open their market two years ago. We all know what happened next.
But even as the pandemic crimped everyone’s plans, Magnolias began morphing.
First, ATA-MAN Inc.’s regional chef, Josh Booze, delivered an all-new culinary vision.
“I didn’t think people would come here to buy deli meat,” he said. “My vision was to hit two different themes the same day: a casual, classy, fresh, high-energy atmosphere in the daytime, plus to-go. And at night a mystical transformation to intimate fine dining. Sue went wild with it.”
Englewood’s Truex Preferred Construction and Venice’s Paver Mac made Sue’s vision a reality.
At this point, all that’s left of the market concept is to-go, which also includes daytime “Pack ‘N Play” side salads for the beach, like roasted potato, roast chicken, quinoa, California crab, island slaw and farfalle Caprese.
“When you first walk up, you think it’s just a tiny café,” Booze said. “But by the time you get to the back doors, you’ve seen the whole show of an open kitchen, and it just keeps going and going. Some 90% of our seating is outdoors.”
The front patio is perfect for coffee and breakfast, as are the massive paved deck and back patio facing Lemon Bay, where boaters may dock. Inside, there’s a 15-seat full-liquor bar and lounge.
At night, track lighting spotlights the open kitchen and illuminates the lounge, covered deck and outdoor patio for a completely different menu and experience.
“It’s like a concert,” Booze said. “You’re watching the show up close.”
Regional Chef Josh Booze — previously chef de cuisine at Fins at Sharky’s, sous-chef at River City Grill and Sarasota’s Crab & Fin, and executive chef at 88 Keys Florida in Punta Gorda’s Wyvern Hotel — now mentors the long-term and new chefs at all Atamanchuk restaurants.
“Magnolias is my first opportunity to have a smaller audience and be able to do things the way we want to do them,” he said. “And I’ve always wanted to consult and advise the next generation of chefs.”
He envisions their education advancing from SandBar, a fast-paced tiki/barbecue beach bar, to the Lock ‘N Key flagship, a polished-casual, 60-year-old local institution.
“Moving up the line, we have a more upscale experience at Magnolias, with Snake River Farms Wagyu beef, Chilean sea bass, pastas from scratch, bread from a 900-year-old Welsh bread starter,” Booze said.
Executive Chef Gaelan Mclean, who’s worked with Booze for years, mirrors his style and developed the Magnolias menu with him. This is his first executive chef position.
“He’s younger and has lots of good ideas,” Booze said. “Sophisticated, but fun.”
Magnolias on the Bay’s first big event is a sold-out Evening of Hope fundraiser on Saturday, co-hosted by Farlow’s on the Water and Lock ‘N Key, benefiting The Boys and Girls Club and their Youth Building Project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.