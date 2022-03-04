SARASOTA — For as long as there has been politics in the United States, supporters and opponents of a candidate or issue have resorted to a variety of tactics — some perfectly legal, others bordering on sketchy — to sway voters.
The same is true for the special charter referendum election Tuesday, March 8, in Sarasota County.
Early voting is already underway in the election.
Besides a question asking voters to support a 1 mill extension of a tax to support Sarasota County Schools, the second question on the ballot asks voters if they want to return to a system of countywide elections for the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners.
Over the past few weeks, voters have received a barrage of mailers and other ads advocating support for or opposition to the issue, which would have the effect of repealing a charter amendment that put into place a single-member district elections.
Under that system, only voters in a specific commission district vote for a candidate who resides in that district, similar to how representatives to Congress and the state house and senate are elected.
One mailer in particular making the rounds drew the attention of Breitbart News this week, accusing Democrats of using a flyer featuring former President Donald Trump and his well-known phrase to try to defeat the local referendum.
“Exclusive — Florida Democrats weaponize ‘Stop the Steal’ slogan, photo of Trump to influence local election,” the headline in the publication states.
The story describes the mailer as being targeted to Sarasota County Republicans urging them to vote “no” on the measure. The back of the flyer features photos of U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden, with the words: “Don’t let them steal our votes again.”
The mailer was sent by the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, a group that states it is nonpartisan and led the successful campaign in 2018 to amend the county charter to provide for single-member district elections.
That measure passed with 60% of the county’s voters, both Democrat and Republicans supporting it.
The Breitbart story mentions a county voter, William McWade, who said he felt “bamboozled” as the mailer confused him and he voted no, even though he supports countywide elections of commissioners.
The flyer isn’t the only one invoking Trump to try to sway votes on the referendum.
As noted in a Daily Sun editorial this past week, a message shows U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, of Sarasota, with former President Donald Trump, saying Steube supports countywide elections for commissioner.
“The obvious intent is to play on the loyalty of many voters to Trump,” the editorial stated.
It is not known if any complaints of fraud regarding the various elections communications have been filed with the Florida Division of Elections.
Early voting for the March 8 election is currently underway and concludes Sunday, March 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
