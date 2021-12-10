SARASOTA — In a departure from tradition, Sarasota County commissioners voted unanimously to continue Commissioner Alan Maio’s tenure as chairman of the board for 2022.
The decision came during the commissioners' annual retreat Friday.
If they had followed precedent, Commissioner Christian Ziegler, the current vice-chairman, would have assumed the role as chairman for 2022. Ziegler is facing a re-election campaign next year.
Brianne Grant, a spokeswoman for the county, said commissioners spoke of Maio’s experience, and ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for selecting Maio to continue as chair.
Joining Maio as officers for the coming year are Commissioner Ron Cutsinger of Englewood as vice-chair, and Ziegler as chair pro tem.
The next year will be Maio’s last year in office as he faces term limits.
Maio was first elected to the county commission in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 to a final term.
Maio’s other community and civic association activities include serving as chair of the Sarasota County Planning Commission, and as a former commissioner of the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department.
He has also served on the board of directors for the Venice, Greater Sarasota and North Port chambers of commerce, Suncoast Blood Bank, Habitat for Humanity, and Goodwill Manasota. Maio has also supported various roles for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Advisory Board, and the Economic Development Council.
During Friday’s retreat, held in the downtown Sarasota Terrace Building, commissioners also decided on their priorities for the coming year. Those priorities were not immediately available since the meeting was not broadcast live.
But possible priorities suggested by individual commissioners earlier included improving South River Road; a senior affordable housing project at the Loveland Center in Venice; a septic-to-sewer funding plan; and permanent offices in North Port for the tax collector, property appraiser, and supervisor of elections.
The priorities commissioners select Friday will be formally adopted at a commission meeting in early January.
